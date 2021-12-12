Dallas Cowboys open as 11.5-point favorites against the New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys were able to put away the Washington Football Team for a win on Sunday, and now have to travel to take on the New York Giants for another NFC East matchup. The Giants are struggling right now at 4-9 and lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 37-21.

The Cowboys win over the Football Team pretty much puts a stranglehold on the NFC East crown barring a historic meltdown. Dallas already beat the Giants earlier this year, 44-20 in Week 5.

The initial odds have the Cowboys as 11.5-point favorites for the game next Sunday, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. That is a huge spread.

The Dallas defense surely gives one confidence in the Cowboys, but the erratic offense is cause for concern. It will be a road game, and it will be an NFC East game, so those are usually never easy. So 12 points seems like a lot, but the Giants have proven to be a very poor team this year.