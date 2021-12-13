Trolling The Nation for Cowboys at Washington: “Parsons looks like Lawrence Taylor out there.”

First Quarter

Washington I hope they have to carry their loser benches home in shame… all the more reason we need to beat their asses today. Also F Dan Snyder for allowing it.

McLovinLife | 12:07 EDT

Eagles Why couldn’t we pick Micah Parsons? Smh.

Greenboogerstastebetter | 12:19 EDT

Because we whiffed on receiver 2x in a row and had to fix it.

HakunaMailata | 12:33 EDT

Washington All Cowboys fans. This is a freaking embarrassment.

Hooskins | 12:25 EDT

Washington 65-35 Cowboys fans. Absolute embarrassment.

Hooskins | 12:30 EDT

Washington No Aikman and Buck for the game; things are already looking up.

B&G Beatdown | 12:35 EDT

Patriots I'm going to laugh so freaking hard if the Cowboys lose to the Football Team after McCarthy came back and guaranteed a win. Sooo much laughter if they lose.

Please Don't Retire BB | 12:46 EDT

Washington WFT being clowned on Fox pre-game show.... if there ever was a game we need to win it's this one to make the nation eat crow...

Anubis31 | 12:52 EDT

Washington Seems like a good game for our first defensive TD of the year.

bmmoore7 | 12:56 EDT

Rams Gotta pull for Washington because ....well it is Dallas and as such needs no explanation for most of you.

hbwb | 01:02 EDT

Washington I hope NFL Owners and Goodell appreciate the empty stands in one of NFL's and Fox TV's most hyped games this weekend. Lackluster hometown enthusiasm for America's game.

twoplanters | 01:02 EDT

Kickoff

Washington Nice stop on third down.

dg28 | 01:10 EDT

(9:37) G.Zuerlein 35 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 3 - WAS 0

Washington Held them to 3! I'll take it.

CartesianTheater | 01:10 EDT

Washington While definitely the largest crowd, why are there so many empty seats?

Twelfth man | 01:11 EDT

Dan Snyder killed the fanbase.

Czechurself | 01:12 EDT

Washington We got a stop on defense, okay Dallas got 3, now let's get 7.

bmartin17 | 01:15 EDT

(8:03) WAS Punts

Patriots Jerry Jones vs Daniel Snyder? If this were bowl game it would be Most Hated Ownership Bowl.

DrDunk | 01:19 EDT

Gotta give it to Snyder.

AronL | 01:19 EDT

In a photo finish.

DrDunk | 01:24 EDT

Washington This is a statement game. You either win this game and make a statement here and now that you're legit or you lose this game and get exposed as frauds who got lucky during the win streak. Games like these are defining moments in a season and so they better win it.

Sebastian75 | 01:21 EDT

(6:13) D.Prescott pass deep left INTERCEPTED

Washington FedEx turf monster got Dak there. WOOT COLLINS!

B&G Beatdown | 01:23 EDT

Washington Yeah daddy.

SkinsNJ | 01:23 EDT

Washington Landon Collins in coverage!

dg28 | 01:23 EDT

(5:26) T.Heinicke INTERCEPTED by R.Gregory

Washington Sigh, spectacular play by Gregory...

B&G Beatdown | 01:25 EDT

Washington That was an impressive play by Gregory. Yeesh.

dg28 | 01:25 EDT

Washington That is just a fantastic athletic play by their DE...Randy Gregory props!

StillASkinsFan | 01:25 EDT

Eagles Nice play by Gregory.

A Graham Short | 01:26 EDT

Washington Stadium is clearly louder for Cowboys. Ugh.

CartesianTheater | 01:26 EDT

Washington Cheers for Dan Snyder for making this stadium a home game for Dallas! #selltheteam

BobCohen in Bama | 01:26 EDT

Washington If Dallas scores right here with a TD, this game may be over. We have no momentum.

bmartin17 | 01:30 EDT

Easy now, its the 1st quarter.

Atticus17 | 01:31 EDT

Dude stop.

SkinsNJ | 01:31 EDT

Washington So it's gonna be like this today…

B&G Beatdown | 01:34 EDT

Washington We are playing right now like this game is too big for us.

bmartin17 | 01:35 EDT

(3:42) D.Prescott pass to A.Cooper for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 11 - WAS 0

Washington Cooper too easy.

Twice Thriced | 01:35 EDT

Washington We are outclassed!

Gilchrist | 01:36 EDT

Washington Dak makes so much of a difference. Without him, Washington rolls.

D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 01:37 EDT

Washington The defense let them do whatever they wanted that drive. That was pathetic.

Sebastian75 | 01:37 EDT

Washington How were they not ready for the two point play. Dak never left the field. WTF? How does a DT lineup in the neutral zone? The ball is right there.

hiphopfan85 | 01:38 EDT

Washington What a rough start to a game that even media is clowning the team on... Embarrassing so far.

Anubis31 | 01:39 EDT

Washington Game Plan...let Dallas get a big start, have them get over confident, and then come back to make a game of it.

StillASkinsFan | 01:39 EDT

Washington Looks like Blubber Boy's guarantee was legit.

ShahShahS21T | 01:39 EDT

Washington So much for today. Turning off Red Zone, going for a walk in the park. No team name, no home field anymore, never show up when it counts. I'm about done.

Gary66 | 01:40 EDT

Washington The Cowboys were talking trash all week about this team and we see why. Ron has failed to have them prepared for this game and that's unacceptable.

Sebastian75 | 01:40 EDT

Washington Dallas defense is scary fast!

StillASkinsFan | 01:41 EDT

Steelers I don’t care if he isn’t great, I want Steelers to trade for Taylor H just because he works his Heinicke off.

NAS204PSU | 01:43 EDT

Washington ...go for it...

redskinbo | 01:44 EDT

Washington Gotta go for it.

StillASkinsFan | 01:44 EDT

Washington Might as well go for it.

ga8085 | 01:44 EDT

(0:29) 4th-and-2: T.Heinicke sacked (M.Parsons). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong for 37 yards, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 18 - WAS 0

Steelers Heinicke just got absolutely smoked. I think he indented the ground.

RenoSteelersFan | 01:45 EDT

Washington What a disgrace.

B&G Beatdown | 01:45 EDT

Washington Welp.

CartesianTheater | 01:45 EDT

Washington Parsons > Young

KCPhoenix_11 | 01:45 EDT

Washington This is a disaster...

Atticus17 | 01:45 EDT

Washington I'm not sure what is worse: how much the offense is struggling or how much the stadium sounds pro-Dallas.

Twelfth man | 01:46 EDT

Washington Game is over.

birdbrain77 | 01:46 EDT

Washington Washington really wet the bed in the biggest game of the year.

D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 01:47 EDT

Eagles It is getting ugly for WSH.

grantspectations | 01:48 EDT

Eagles Diggs (9 INT/Year) shuts down the pass, Parsons creates fmble/touchdown. Take note Howie Roseman.

froggyluv | 01:48 EDT

Packers Ugh Chiefs rolling, Cowboys rolling, not enjoying the early games I can watch.

Spilly Talker | 01:48 EDT

Patriots Micah Parsons might not just be Defensive Rookie of the Year, but perhaps the entire NFL?

Michael McDermott | 01:48 EDT

Washington The Cowboys talked trash all week and we respond by cowering in fear and looking like a bunch of clowns.

Sebastian75 | 01:48 EDT

Eagles Washington is just killing itself with these turnovers.

nononono | 01:51 EDT

And by playing Dallas.