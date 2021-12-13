Trolling The Nation for Cowboys at Washington: “Parsons looks like Lawrence Taylor out there.”

Here’s your chance to relive what fans of other NFL teams were thinking while they were watching the Cowboys beat Washington - via the comments made by those fans while watching the game. Follow along and witness how every time Washington got its hopes up, that hope was ripped away by soul-crushing plays at the most inopportune moments, time and time again. The Cowboys defense came to play and was able to rescue the game for an offense that still hasn't regained the form they displayed earlier this year. But oh man, that defense is now a thing!
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|First Quarter
|Washington
|I hope they have to carry their loser benches home in shame… all the more reason we need to beat their asses today. Also F Dan Snyder for allowing it.
|McLovinLife | 12:07 EDT
|Eagles
|Why couldn’t we pick Micah Parsons? Smh.
|Greenboogerstastebetter | 12:19 EDT
|Because we whiffed on receiver 2x in a row and had to fix it.
|HakunaMailata | 12:33 EDT
|Washington
|All Cowboys fans. This is a freaking embarrassment.
|Hooskins | 12:25 EDT
|Washington
|65-35 Cowboys fans. Absolute embarrassment.
|Hooskins | 12:30 EDT
|Washington
|No Aikman and Buck for the game; things are already looking up.
|B&G Beatdown | 12:35 EDT
|Patriots
|I'm going to laugh so freaking hard if the Cowboys lose to the Football Team after McCarthy came back and guaranteed a win. Sooo much laughter if they lose.
|Please Don't Retire BB | 12:46 EDT
|Washington
|WFT being clowned on Fox pre-game show.... if there ever was a game we need to win it's this one to make the nation eat crow...
|Anubis31 | 12:52 EDT
|Washington
|Seems like a good game for our first defensive TD of the year.
|bmmoore7 | 12:56 EDT
|Rams
|Gotta pull for Washington because ....well it is Dallas and as such needs no explanation for most of you.
|hbwb | 01:02 EDT
|Washington
|I hope NFL Owners and Goodell appreciate the empty stands in one of NFL's and Fox TV's most hyped games this weekend. Lackluster hometown enthusiasm for America's game.
|twoplanters | 01:02 EDT
|Kickoff
|Washington
|Nice stop on third down.
|dg28 | 01:10 EDT
|(9:37) G.Zuerlein 35 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 3 - WAS 0
|Washington
|Held them to 3! I'll take it.
|CartesianTheater | 01:10 EDT
|Washington
|While definitely the largest crowd, why are there so many empty seats?
|Twelfth man | 01:11 EDT
|Dan Snyder killed the fanbase.
|Czechurself | 01:12 EDT
|Washington
|We got a stop on defense, okay Dallas got 3, now let's get 7.
|bmartin17 | 01:15 EDT
|(8:03) WAS Punts
|Patriots
|Jerry Jones vs Daniel Snyder? If this were bowl game it would be Most Hated Ownership Bowl.
|DrDunk | 01:19 EDT
|Gotta give it to Snyder.
|AronL | 01:19 EDT
|In a photo finish.
|DrDunk | 01:24 EDT
|Washington
|This is a statement game. You either win this game and make a statement here and now that you're legit or you lose this game and get exposed as frauds who got lucky during the win streak. Games like these are defining moments in a season and so they better win it.
|Sebastian75 | 01:21 EDT
|(6:13) D.Prescott pass deep left INTERCEPTED
|Washington
|FedEx turf monster got Dak there. WOOT COLLINS!
|B&G Beatdown | 01:23 EDT
|Washington
|Yeah daddy.
|SkinsNJ | 01:23 EDT
|Washington
|Landon Collins in coverage!
|dg28 | 01:23 EDT
|(5:26) T.Heinicke INTERCEPTED by R.Gregory
|Washington
|Sigh, spectacular play by Gregory...
|B&G Beatdown | 01:25 EDT
|Washington
|That was an impressive play by Gregory. Yeesh.
|dg28 | 01:25 EDT
|Washington
|That is just a fantastic athletic play by their DE...Randy Gregory props!
|StillASkinsFan | 01:25 EDT
|Eagles
|Nice play by Gregory.
|A Graham Short | 01:26 EDT
|Washington
|Stadium is clearly louder for Cowboys. Ugh.
|CartesianTheater | 01:26 EDT
|Washington
|Cheers for Dan Snyder for making this stadium a home game for Dallas! #selltheteam
|BobCohen in Bama | 01:26 EDT
|Washington
|If Dallas scores right here with a TD, this game may be over. We have no momentum.
|bmartin17 | 01:30 EDT
|Easy now, its the 1st quarter.
|Atticus17 | 01:31 EDT
|Dude stop.
|SkinsNJ | 01:31 EDT
|Washington
|So it's gonna be like this today…
|B&G Beatdown | 01:34 EDT
|Washington
|We are playing right now like this game is too big for us.
|bmartin17 | 01:35 EDT
|(3:42) D.Prescott pass to A.Cooper for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 11 - WAS 0
|Washington
|Cooper too easy.
|Twice Thriced | 01:35 EDT
|Washington
|We are outclassed!
|Gilchrist | 01:36 EDT
|Washington
|Dak makes so much of a difference. Without him, Washington rolls.
|D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 01:37 EDT
|Washington
|The defense let them do whatever they wanted that drive. That was pathetic.
|Sebastian75 | 01:37 EDT
|Washington
|How were they not ready for the two point play. Dak never left the field. WTF? How does a DT lineup in the neutral zone? The ball is right there.
|hiphopfan85 | 01:38 EDT
|Washington
|What a rough start to a game that even media is clowning the team on... Embarrassing so far.
|Anubis31 | 01:39 EDT
|Washington
|Game Plan...let Dallas get a big start, have them get over confident, and then come back to make a game of it.
|StillASkinsFan | 01:39 EDT
|Washington
|Looks like Blubber Boy's guarantee was legit.
|ShahShahS21T | 01:39 EDT
|Washington
|So much for today. Turning off Red Zone, going for a walk in the park. No team name, no home field anymore, never show up when it counts. I'm about done.
|Gary66 | 01:40 EDT
|Washington
|The Cowboys were talking trash all week about this team and we see why. Ron has failed to have them prepared for this game and that's unacceptable.
|Sebastian75 | 01:40 EDT
|Washington
|Dallas defense is scary fast!
|StillASkinsFan | 01:41 EDT
|Steelers
|I don’t care if he isn’t great, I want Steelers to trade for Taylor H just because he works his Heinicke off.
|NAS204PSU | 01:43 EDT
|Washington
|...go for it...
|redskinbo | 01:44 EDT
|Washington
|Gotta go for it.
|StillASkinsFan | 01:44 EDT
|Washington
|Might as well go for it.
|ga8085 | 01:44 EDT
|(0:29) 4th-and-2: T.Heinicke sacked (M.Parsons). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong for 37 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 18 - WAS 0
|Steelers
|Heinicke just got absolutely smoked. I think he indented the ground.
|RenoSteelersFan | 01:45 EDT
|Washington
|What a disgrace.
|B&G Beatdown | 01:45 EDT
|Washington
|Welp.
|CartesianTheater | 01:45 EDT
|Washington
|Parsons > Young
|KCPhoenix_11 | 01:45 EDT
|Washington
|This is a disaster...
|Atticus17 | 01:45 EDT
|Washington
|I'm not sure what is worse: how much the offense is struggling or how much the stadium sounds pro-Dallas.
|Twelfth man | 01:46 EDT
|Washington
|Game is over.
|birdbrain77 | 01:46 EDT
|Washington
|Washington really wet the bed in the biggest game of the year.
|D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 01:47 EDT
|Eagles
|It is getting ugly for WSH.
|grantspectations | 01:48 EDT
|Eagles
|Diggs (9 INT/Year) shuts down the pass, Parsons creates fmble/touchdown. Take note Howie Roseman.
|froggyluv | 01:48 EDT
|Packers
|Ugh Chiefs rolling, Cowboys rolling, not enjoying the early games I can watch.
|Spilly Talker | 01:48 EDT
|Patriots
|Micah Parsons might not just be Defensive Rookie of the Year, but perhaps the entire NFL?
|Michael McDermott | 01:48 EDT
|Washington
|The Cowboys talked trash all week and we respond by cowering in fear and looking like a bunch of clowns.
|Sebastian75 | 01:48 EDT
|Eagles
|Washington is just killing itself with these turnovers.
|nononono | 01:51 EDT
|And by playing Dallas.
|sacksfuhls | 02:47 EDT
|Second Quarter
|Washington
|Game not over yet.
|NikoTaylor | 01:51 EDT
|Washington
|Score a touchdown please.
|SkinsNJ | 01:52 EDT
|Washington
|Not over yet.
|1052skins | 01:52 EDT
|Giants
|Micah Parsons wasn’t just the best player in that draft. He’s the best player in the NFL. The Giants didn’t just blow it by passing him up for injury prone Toney but also the bust they’ll get from Chicago’s pick. And you know they’ll blow that to. Parsons is the microcosm of the Giants organization.
|Moon Bars | 01:53 EDT
|Washington
|Get the next 2 touchdowns and we’re right back in this thing.
|NikoTaylor | 01:53 EDT
|(14:14) T.Heinicke sacked (M.Parsons)
|(13:15) WAS Punts
|Washington
|Parsons looking like Chase Young last year.
|D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 01:56 EDT
|I wish Chase Young looked like Parsons...
|KCPhoenix_11 | 01:57 EDT
|He's better than Young.
|ShockDiesel | 01:57 EDT
|Eagles
|I love Smith, but holy heck, trading up - and having Dallas still end up with a complete stud in Parsons?
|GBAB1973 | 01:57 EDT
|Washington
|No answer for Dallas defense.
|shally | 01:57 EDT
|Washington
|From the Cowboys takeover to the score this is an absolute embarrassment from top to bottom.
|Hooskins | 01:57 EDT
|Washington
|RR called out McCarthy for his victory quote. RR looking the fool right now.
|KCPhoenix_11 | 01:58 EDT
|Washington
|Maybe not run the ball on 1st-and-10 for a 2 yard gain?
|Jummy22 | 01:59 EDT
|Washington
|Wasn’t expecting a blood bath today.
|Twice Thriced | 02:00 EDT
|Washington
|Just saw the clip on Red Zone, Parsons just threw Taylor to ground like a 5 pound bag of potatoes.
|bmartin17 | 02:00 EDT
|Giants
|With every great play Micah Parsons makes, I want to strangle Gettleman a little more. WTF was he thinking NOT drafting this guy???? FIRE HIM NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|forge8077 | 02:02 EDT
|(11:23) DAL Punts
|Washington
|If the first play is a handoff to Gibson up the middle, I swear to God!
|SkinsNJ | 02:02 EDT
|What you swearing? Cause you know it's coming.
|sloopdawgg | 02:03 EDT
|Giants
|The worst part about watching Parsons dominate isn't that we could have drafted him. It's knowing that if we did draft him, he wouldn't be dominating.
|GiantsFirst | 02:03 EDT
|Washington
|This team and offense is just not built to come back from large deficits.
|D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 02:04 EDT
|Definitely not built to stop Micah.
|BarNunn | 02:05 EDT
|Washington
|Jeez, Parsons looks like Lawrence Taylor out there.
|ga8085 | 02:05 EDT
|(10:31) WAS Punts
|Washington
|We had to put a hat on Parsons today, that kid is playing so good, he doesn't even know how good he is playing.
|bmartin17 | 02:08 EDT
|Lions
|Parsons balling out.
|Iputonshirts | 02:10 EDT
|Eagles
|Lamb is sooo good.
|BoobiesUncleChuck | 02:11 EDT
|Washington
|WE make players look like Hulk.
|kayersoze | 02:11 EDT
|Eagles
|Pathetic how Landover is taken over by Cowboys fans. Even if the Birds were 1-10 we'd never let that happen.
|kenzokari | 02:14 EDT
|Washington
|Parsons should have been the #1 pick. He’s that good.
|SR Management and Maintenance | 02:15 EDT
|Washington
|This team is just getting killed. Dallas is on a different level.
|D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 02:16 EDT
|Eagles
|Dak doesn't look the same since that calf injury. Missing a ton of passes. He was on fire early in the year.
|Howie Roseman BFF | 02:17 EDT
|(4:58) G.Zuerlein 38 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 21 - WAS 0
|Washington
|I would ignore this game and go out and cut the grass....but the thing is, it ain't growing.
|mistamoe2021 | 02:19 EDT
|Washington
|The halftime show should take place in Washington's locker room for maximum entertainment value.
|drknowitall | 02:19 EDT
|Washington
|TD here, get ball after half, TD there. 14-21 and back in it.
|sloopdawgg | 02:19 EDT
|Washington
|The football team has 30 yards of offense.
|SR Management and Maintenance | 02:19 EDT
|Washington
|The Cowboys have a done a good job of upgrading their defense this season. Tough game for WFT. Let's see if Heinicke can get it going here and in the second half.
|blazerpnw | 02:25 EDT
|Washington
|Not lying, I have some interior painting to do.
|Twice Thriced | 02:27 EDT
|I was just thinking the same thing.
|WestCoastHokie | 02:28 EDT
|May I come over and watch it dry?
|BobCohen in Bama | 02:29 EDT
|(2:25) WAS Punts
|Washington
|Doesn’t even matter. Dallas D is insane right now.
|SR Management and Maintenance | 02:29 EDT
|Eagles
|When can the telecast move to a competitive game?
|Ziggy2020 | 02:30 EDT
|Washington
|Dallas has rattled Heinicke. Heinicke expects to get killed.
|Gilchrist | 02:31 EDT
|Washington
|Letter to my wife: I’m coming home early and I’m drunk.
|Twice Thriced | 02:32 EDT
|Washington
|28-0 @ the half.
|BillyBigBeer | 02:37 EDT
|Washington
|A DALLAS “home” game !
|Halffasteddie | 02:37 EDT
|Washington
|Jerry Jones embarrassing "The Snide" is one potential perk from this game.
|drknowitall | 02:38 EDT
|Washington
|Ron Rivera standing there like an Easter Island Statue.
|Gilchrist | 02:39 EDT
|(0:15) G.Zuerlein 37 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 24 - WAS 0
|Washington
|We are still in this game. Coming back to win will be difficult but not impossible.
|Demj | 02:40 EDT
|End Of Half
|Eagles
|Heineken gonna look like Joe Montana when we play them.
|BoobiesUncleChuck | 02:42 EDT
|Washington
|Same old Redskins…
|BRINGBACKTHENAME! | 02:43 EDT
|Washington
|What’s wrong with the offense ?
|Teflong Dong1 | 02:44 EDT
|The Dallas defense. Parsons in particular.
|A&EdadHTTR | 02:45 EDT
|Steelers
|Fun fact: The Cowboys had to bring their own hot benches to Fed-Ex Field today because the hot benches there don't actually heat. Dan Synder is the worst owner in the NFL.
|Sebastian DeBeste | 02:47 EDT
|Third Quarter
|Washington
|McCarthy is standing tall in his guarantee.
|Mike knotts creek | 02:55 EDT
|Washington
|Parsons is the real deal.
|WestCoastHokie | 02:56 EDT
|(12:38) WAS Punts
|Washington
|Dallas defense flies around the field, and their scheme is tailored for their speed.
|StillASkinsFan | 02:59 EDT
|Washington
|We face them again in 2 weeks. It will be our time to make a statement!
|Gilchrist | 03:05 EDT
|Washington
|The Cowboys have shut us down completely. No aspect of our game is working.
|Gilchrist | 03:08 EDT
|Punting's going OK.
|MattInBrisVegas | 03:10 EDT
|Washington
|Dallas testing out plays at this point.
|dg28 | 03:09 EDT
|Washington
|Dallas is clowning right now lining up Lamb in the backfield.
|D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 03:10 EDT
|(9:17) DAL Punts
|Washington
|There were a few seconds after the Collins interception when this game looked like it could be fun. Then everything else happened.
|John NC | 03:13 EDT
|Eagles
|Oh my, Washington needs a QB
|Phillysf | 03:17 EDT
|Washington
|WFT brought a knife to a gun fight.
|twoplanters | 03:17 EDT
|(6:57) T.Heinicke pass deep left to C.Sims for 43 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 24 - WAS 8
|Washington
|That's a TD!
|dg28 | 03:20 EDT
|Washington
|I expect to lose. But if we can make it a game again, the loss won't be as bad as if we just collapse.
|TN1 | 03:23 EDT
|Washington
|Got the Magic back.
|monroekelly21 | 03:23 EDT
|Washington
|Time for the greatest comeback in WFT history.
|MattInBrisVegas | 03:26 EDT
|Washington
|Every other Dallas RB looks better than Zeke.
|D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 03:27 EDT
|(4:05) DAL Punts
|Washington
|Yes. Now score a TD.
|SkinsNJ | 03:28 EDT
|Patriots
|Washington has come alive again.
|Michael McDermott | 03:29 EDT
|(3:26) T.Heinicke pass to A.Gibson. FUMBLES (K.Neal), RECOVERED by DAL-J.Lewis.
|Washington
|I thought he was down. Nope def a fumble...
|KCPhoenix_11 | 03:31 EDT
|Washington
|Backbreaker
|1052skins | 03:32 EDT
|Washington
|Oh crap ... They just brought Jeremy Sprinkle in! McCarthy wanting to rub salt in the wound
|Abu Coletrane | 03:34 EDT
|Washington
|What a difference a year makes. Last year, Gibson was waving goodbye to Dallas. Now, he is a fumbling bum.
|D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 03:35 EDT
|(1:35) G.Zuerlein 28 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 27 - WAS 8
|Washington
|27-16 in 1,2,3…
|Twice Thriced | 03:37 EDT
|(0:28) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 10 for -10 yards (D.Lawrence)
|Washington
|Crazy strength and speed by Lawrence.
|monroekelly21 | 03:40 EDT
|Washington
|Lawrence timed that perfectly.
|dg28 | 03:40 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|(14:25) WAS punts
|(12:56) DAL punts
|(12:56) T.Heinicke sacked for -10 yards (N.Gallimore).
|Washington
|Heinicke hurt again.
|dg28 | 03:49 EDT
|Washington
|Freaking dumptrucked Larsen.
|monroekelly21 | 03:49 EDT
|Washington
|Larsen got hurt leading to the sack where Heinicke got hurt. When it rains, it pours.
|dg28 | 03:50 EDT
|Washington
|True Washington colors.....get everyone's hopes up then shotgun everyone in the nuts.
|Anubis31 | 03:54 EDT
|(11:59) WAS punts
|Washington
|Wouldn't be surprised if this team doesn't win another game this season.
|BillyBigBeer | 03:57 EDT
|(10:40) PENALTY on DAL-L.Collins, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Ejected.
|Washington
|C'mon keep it classy guys.
|Mm90 | 03:59 EDT
|(9:34) DAL punts
|Washington
|Hard to believe the big tub of goo McCarthy will be right with his trash talking guaranteeing victory. Smh.
|D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 04:05 EDT
|Washington
|This team is good at scoring meaningless points to make the game look closer than it was.
|Sebastian75 | 04:06 EDT
|What points?
|Mm90 | 04:06 EDT
|(5:09) J.Williams for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN .
DAL 27 - WAS 14
|Washington
|Good to have fresh legs at RB. Nice drive and TD Mr. Williams
|WestCoastHokie | 04:10 EDT
|(4:13) D.Prescott pass INTERCEPTED, C.Holcomb for 31 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 27 - WAS 20
|Washington
|Holcomb!!!!
|dg28 | 04:13 EDT
|Washington
|Yessss
|SkinsNJ | 04:13 EDT
|Washington
|Lol
|Mm90 | 04:13 EDT
|Washington
|Well hello there Dak Romo! How you doing baby!!!!!
|StillASkinsFan | 04:13 EDT
|Washington
|What?!!!! Oh it’s on!
|Discodc | 04:14 EDT
|Washington
|YES!! We got a chance!
|ben httwft | 04:14 EDT
|(4:13) WAS extra point is Blocked (C.Golston)
|Washington
|Wow, keep beating ourselves.
|KCPhoenix_11 | 04:15 EDT
|Washington
|Another blocked kick. Sigh.
|dg28 | 04:15 EDT
|Washington
|We are going to win. Xmas is coming early for us.
|kayersoze | 04:15 EDT
|Washington
|GAME PRESSURE and they could IMPLODE.
|StillASkinsFan | 04:16 EDT
|Eagles
|Dallas game getting sloppy.
|ComestippleSacksoun | 04:17 EDT
|Washington
|WTF is going on?
|kayersoze | 04:17 EDT
|WFT is going on!
|Twice Thriced | 04:17 EDT
|Washington
|Wow Dallas is REALLY trying to lose this game.
|D.C. sports fan in SoCal | 04:17 EDT
|Washington
|What a completely crazy game.
|mst1000 | 04:17 EDT
|Washington
|Well here it is.
|Mm90 | 04:18 EDT
|Washington
|And like that we control our own destiny.
|WestCoastHokie | 04:18 EDT
|(3:16) DAL punts
|Washington
|Here we go.
|SkinsNJ | 04:18 EDT
|Washington
|Guys we are going to WIN.
|kayersoze | 04:19 EDT
|Washington
|WE HAVE A CHANCE!
|1052skins | 04:19 EDT
|Eagles
|WSH has a chance ...
|grantspectations | 04:21 EDT
|(2:34) Ruling on the field: fumble, recovered by Dallas *** play under review ***
|Washington
|Is this real?
|Twice Thriced | 04:21 EDT
|Washington
|Well, that sucks.
|dg28 | 04:21 EDT
|Washington
|This can't be real.
|Twice Thriced | 04:21 EDT
|(2:34) Booth review: K.Allen sacked (R.Gregory). FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-J.Kearse
|Washington
|I hate McCarthy. What a bag of ducks.
|WestCoastHokie | 04:24 EDT
|Washington
|Game over, what a letdown.
|ga8085 | 04:27 EDT
|End of Game
|Eagles
|Dallas could clinch the division next week..ugh
|sacksfuhls | 04:52 EDT
Loading comments...