Dak Watch Week 14 [video breakdown]: Looking for clues after the Washington game

First, the good news. The Dallas Cowboys went on the road and secured an important victory over their bitter rivals, the Washington Football Team, late in the season. The 27-20 win gives Dallas a bit of breathing room in the NFC East as both Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles have made some noise in recent weeks.

As someone who lives in the D.C. area, I can attest to what this win has done to the general mood in this region this week.

That being said, there is some angst in corners of Cowboys country. The offense, which was expected to be the foundation of Dallas this season, has been inconsistent in recent weeks. That includes quarterback Dak Prescott, who finished Sunday by completing 22 of 39 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown, along with a pair of head-scratching interceptions. The second interception, which came late in the game, resulted in a pick-six for Washington and gave the Football Team new life late in the game.

Something you never want to see.

So...what is going on? We try and answer that in this week’s installment of Dak Watch. 16 plays, over 20 minutes of breakdowns. Grab a drink — or maybe an adult beverage if you can — and settle in:

Now as you can see, Prescott still does some elite things on the football field. But the inconsistency is a cause for concern. From my vantage point, I do think the right calf remains an issue. However, only time might tell where this story ends up.