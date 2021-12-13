Filed under: Trolling The Universe MNF live discussion Week 14 (2021): Rams at Cardinals The end of Week 14 in the NFL. By Dave Halprin Dec 13, 2021, 7:00pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MNF live discussion Week 14 (2021): Rams at Cardinals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports It’s a good one on MNF this week as the Rams and the Cardinals battle. This is an open thread for game chat. More From Blogging The Boys Dak Watch Week 14 [video breakdown]: Looking for clues after the Washington game Mike McCarthy: Tyron Smith will not play against New York Giants, Cedrick Wilson on COVID list The Cowboys are a mirror image of themselves at the start of the season Cowboys 2021 rookie report: Micah Parsons vaults himself into the DPOY conversation Trolling the Nation for Cowboys at Washington:’Parsons looks like Lawrence Taylor out there’ 5 plays that shaped the Cowboys’ big win over the Football Team Loading comments...
Loading comments...