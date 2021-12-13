Mike McCarthy: Tyron Smith will not play against New York Giants, Cedrick Wilson on COVID list

The Dallas Cowboys are one day removed from their road win against the Washington Football Team and have one game left away from AT&T Stadium to complete their three-game trip. Sunday will see the team visit the New York Giants as Dallas will finish a series against a division rival for the first time this season, and it is a week where the Cowboys can just about clinch the NFC East for all intents and purposes.

That will, of course, require a win which is never easy as this is a road game against a division rival. The New York Giants are down this season, but we already know that the Cowboys are going to be without one of their best players. Mike McCarthy noted on Monday that Tyron Smith will not play. He also added that Cedrick Wilson is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys will not have Tyron Smith this week. Said it was an aggravation of same injury that knocked Smith out for 3 games earlier. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 13, 2021

Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson has been added to Reserve/COVID-19. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 13, 2021

For what it’s worth, McCarthy did add that rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright is returning to the team from being in the COVID protocols so there is that bit of good news, but it is obviously a bummer for the team to be operating without Tyron Smith. Again.

McCarthy added that he does not believe Smith’s situation is one that requires surgery, but with the playoffs about a month away it is fair to be worried about the offensive line situation given that the offense as a whole has struggled recently. The Cowboys will trot Terence Steele out at left tackle and he has played well for the most part this season, except for one major struggle at left tackle versus the Broncos.