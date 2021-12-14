Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 2021 NFL Week 15

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Giants in NFL Week 15 as Dallas visits New York on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are winners of two in a row and have an undefeated record so far in December, so you would figure that all would feel merry and bright throughout the confines of Cowboys Nation. Alas, that is not the case.

Struggles from Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and residually the wide receiver group of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup have slowed the excitement that everyone has about the defensive side of the ball. Micah Parsons looks like a once-in-a-generation player, Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence are working the outside well, and a number of other defenders are contributing at the right moment.

Whether or not the Cowboys can put it all together by the time the playoffs arrive remains to be seen, but before they get there they will have to go through the New York Giants. Daniel Jones is not expected to suit up at quarterback and Saquon Barkley is coming off of a game where he scored a touchdown, his first of such kind since the third day of October.

This is the third game away from home in a row for the Cowboys so it would be nice to finish it with wins throughout them all. Generally speaking, the Cowboys have had their way with the Giants in recent memory, but you know what they say about division games.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast feed and our multiple shows.

