 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys at Giants first injury report: Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith miss practice

The first injury report for the Cowboys at Giants.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Attention now turns toward the Dallas Cowboys upcoming game with the New York Giants. Earlier in the week Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told the press that left tackle Tyron Smith would not play. He aggravated the ankle injury that kept him out for three games and as such he will not be able to go this week. The good news is that Jerry Jones said it shouldn’t be a long-term thing and shouldn’t require any kind of surgery. The Cowboys did not place him on IR which is also a positive sign.

Tony Pollard was also absent from practice. Earlier today, McCarthy said that Pollard would participate, but that turned out to not be the case. His status for this week’s game will remain a mystery for now.

Fortunately, Ezekiel Elliott came out of the Washington game without a setback and is ready to go. He will be wearing a knee brace this week like he did in that Washington game. Elliott had one of his strongest games in a while last week, which is also a positive sign.

The Cowboys designated safety Donovan Wilson to return from IR after shoulder/chest injury sidelined him. They also signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton to the practice squad after releasing him last week.

The full injury report.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 2021 NFL Week 15

View all 4 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...