Cowboys news: Micah Parsons and pass rush dominance; Giants starting backup QB

Micah Parsons has gotten better and better as the season has worn on. It’s gotten so ridiculous, in fact, Defensive Rookie of the Year seems like a forgone conclusion, leaving many to make very realistic arguments for why he is, in fact, the Defensive Player of the Year overall. That’s legendary stuff for a young rook.

Parsons has racked up 9.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles over the last six games which has all but guaranteed he’ll be crowned the Defensive Rookie of the Year and has catapulted him into a serious contender for Defensive Player of the Year. In the storied history of the NFL, only one player that has won both of those awards in their rookie season, Hall of Fame Linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1981. Parsons has begun to draw comparisons to Taylor, who many believe is the greatest defensive player of all time. However, he wants to have his own identity. “I think LT is one of the greatest pass rushers of all time, but I want to be my own person,” Parsons said. “My own man. I want people to be like, ‘You pass rush like Micah.’”

A good look at the Cowboys dominance in the pass rush.

What more can you say about the season that Micah Parsons is having? He’s the wild card that opposing offenses must account for on every snap, which is easier said than done considering all the different ways Dan Quinn has used him. Against Washington, Parsons’ biggest plays came on blitzes inside where he was isolated against players who aren’t equipped to deal with his skillset. This first one was a 4th-and-2 that foreshadowed the long day it would be for the Football Team. The Cowboys would bring five on this play, creating 1-on-1 matchups across the board. Because of his alignment inside, Parsons would have the opportunity to attack right guard Brandon Scherff, an athletic mismatch. To ensure he had the space to work inside, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore crossed the center’s face at the snap, taking him away from Parsons

The Cowboys might be headed into a divisional game this Sunday, a place where anything can happen, but it looks like they’ll have a little less to worry about with Daniel Jones more than likely out as he continues recovering from a neck injury.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is likely to miss his third straight game because of a neck injury. Coach Joe Judge said Wednesday the third-year quarterback still has not been cleared for contact and Mike Glennon will start Sunday against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (9-4). Jones was hurt Nov. 28 in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was seen by a specialist on the West Coast this past week as the Giants (4-9) prepared to play a game in Los Angeles against the Chargers. The sixth draft pick overall in 2019 got a second opinion about his injury in New York on Monday. Judge said his status has not changed, which puts him on a week-to-week basis. He added Jones could develop his game by playing, but he will not be put on the field in a game unless healthy.

Tyron Smith had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game, but word was that Tony Pollard was likely to return after a one-game absence. Perhaps he still will, but missing Wednesday’s practice isn’t a good sign of his readiness following a torn plantar fascia.

Running back Tony Pollard was set to be limited in the day’s work, according to what Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters just a few hours earlier. But he ended up not practicing at all, still apparently dealing with the torn plantar fascia he suffered on a long touchdown run against New Orleans on Dec. 2. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was a full participant, as McCarthy had said he would be. “Definitely the best I’ve felt in a while,” Elliott said afterward. He wore a knee brace during Sunday’s game at FedEx Field, the first time he’s done that since high school, he explained. It’s something he’ll continue to do moving forward. “It just kind of holds me in place,” he added. “A lot of times when I’m kind of getting gimpy or banged up is when I kind of get rolled up, rolled on, or just land on my knee. I think the brace gives me more stability.”

Kellen Moore has used CeeDee Lamb a number of different ways over the past two seasons, but the sudden lack of depth at the running back position has the young coordinator looking to his star receiver with greater regularity in the backfield. So far, the results have been pretty solid.

Lamb carried the ball twice for 15 yards Sunday in the win against Washington. The week before, he rushed for 33 yards on a lateral to the perimeter against New Orleans. It’s easy to guess that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is experimenting with Lamb’s ability as a runner because of injuries to both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, though Lamb said that’s not necessarily the case. “It’s all in the game plan. Whatever Kellen feels is necessary and that will work, we’ll run it in the game,” he said. “Obviously, throughout the week it’s just kind of putting in plays and having it in your inventory for Sunday. If need be, I’m here no matter what the call is.”

