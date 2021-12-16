 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys at Giants second injury report: DeMarcus Lawrence added to injury report, limited in practice

The Cowboys are prepping for the Giants and look relatively healthy.

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are a relatively healthy football team right now, especially for a December in the NFL when the injury list and the IR list is usually long. The Cowboys are going to be missing their starting left tackle, Tyron Smith, on Sunday. But about the only other key contributor on the active roster fighting to play through injury is running back Tony Pollard. Or so we thought. Now, DeMarcus Lawrence's name has popped up on the injury report.

But, it looks like Tanks will be fine.

On Thursday, there was some positive news about Tony Pollard.

Everyone knows that Ezekiel Elliott has been playing more than half of the season with a knee injury, so anything that can help lighten his load is a plus. But Pollard has been more than just a fill-in, he’s been a difference-maker with his explosive running ability. Getting him back would open up the offense that much more. Pollard was limited today.

Speaking of injuries:

Maybe that was the issue on those two potential interceptions against Washington. Seriously though, props to Brown for playing through it and having a good season.

