Cowboys at Giants second injury report: DeMarcus Lawrence added to injury report, limited in practice

The Dallas Cowboys are a relatively healthy football team right now, especially for a December in the NFL when the injury list and the IR list is usually long. The Cowboys are going to be missing their starting left tackle, Tyron Smith, on Sunday. But about the only other key contributor on the active roster fighting to play through injury is running back Tony Pollard. Or so we thought. Now, DeMarcus Lawrence's name has popped up on the injury report.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) was added to today's injury report as a limited participant. RB Tony Pollard (foot) was limited in return. CB Kelvin Joseph (illness) and LT Tyron Smith (ankle) did not participate. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 16, 2021

But, it looks like Tanks will be fine.

Any concern about Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence, who missed 10 games to a foot injury earlier this season? "None," source said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 16, 2021

On Thursday, there was some positive news about Tony Pollard.

Good sign for Sunday: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) is practicing for the first time since tearing his left plantar fascia on Dec. 2. He stretched with teammates and, after warming up with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown, rejoined them on field. pic.twitter.com/k4kmc36B5j — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 16, 2021

Everyone knows that Ezekiel Elliott has been playing more than half of the season with a knee injury, so anything that can help lighten his load is a plus. But Pollard has been more than just a fill-in, he’s been a difference-maker with his explosive running ability. Getting him back would open up the offense that much more. Pollard was limited today.

Speaking of injuries:

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown is playing with a broken pinkie. That’s as far as he can straighten it pic.twitter.com/AAXBCouJKj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 16, 2021

Maybe that was the issue on those two potential interceptions against Washington. Seriously though, props to Brown for playing through it and having a good season.