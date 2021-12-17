Cowboys at Giants: 3 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15

Another game, another week of key matchups to keep an eye on when the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to take on the New York Giants in Week 15. Although it’s a divisional game, and they tend to be more competitive because of it, it is still one the Cowboys should still be able to win relatively easily. But, that all depends on whether or not they can win the matchups are supposed to.

Dak Prescott vs. Himself

Technically speaking, this matchup should probably read Dak Prescott versus the New York Giants defense, or more specifically their secondary, but Dak versus himself seems much more accurate for some reason. It’s no secret No. 4 is in a bit of a funk here lately and the only way he’s going to rebound to his previous elite play is to figure out things himself. The Giants should provide the perfect opportunity to do just that. If he can learn to trust what he sees once again and quit forcing things, we should see the Cowboys QB return to form, which makes this inner battle for Prescott an important matchup to watch this week.

Terence Steele vs. Azeez Ojulari

With Tyron Smith expected to miss this week against the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys will likely give Terrence Steele the nod to start in his place at left tackle. Steele has been versatile for the Cowboys offensive line this season, making starts at both left and right tackle. He could have his hands full this week against one of the more highly-touted pass rushers to come out of the 2021 NFL Draft, Azeez Ojulari. The Giants rookie has already set the organizations rookie QB sack record with 7.5 and will be looking to increase that total on Sunday, but only if he can get the better of Terence Steele.

Micah Parsons vs. Mike Glennon

It doesn’t really matter who the Dallas Cowboys were playing, all eyes would still be on their impressive rookie, Micah Parsons. He is hands down one of the best, if not the best, defensive players in the entire league this year and has been a thorn in opposing QBs sides here recently. He has three games this season with multiple QB sacks and could make it four in Week 15 against Mike Glennon, who was known more as a pocket passer rather than a scrambler like Daniel Jones. Don’t be at all surprised if No. 11 is consistently harassing Glennon Sunday afternoon and very possibly changing the course of the game because of it.