NFL picks 2021: Week 15 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants picks and analysis

The Dallas Cowboys travel to the Meadowlands for a Week 15 clash with the New York Giants. Dallas is sporting a 9-4 record, and is now on a two-game winning streak. The Giants are 4-9 on the season and are basically just playing out the string.

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Cowboys as 11-point favorites against the Giants. The line has remained pretty steady from earlier in the week. The folks over at FiveThirtyEight have the Cowboys at a 63% chance of winning, while ESPN has them at 70%.

You can follow the link here for the win percentages of every game for Week 15. You can also get a list of picks for all the games of Week 15 at this location.

As for the Cowboys game, let’s see what people are thinking.

CBS Sports The Cowboys didn’t have a great performance against Washington last week, but they still escaped with a win. Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy may have different thoughts concerning Dak Prescott and his “slump,” but this week provides one of those “get-right” opportunities. Without Daniel Jones, the Giants lost by 16 points to the Chargers last week and by 11 points to the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago. Jones also missed the majority of New York’s first meeting with Dallas this year, which was a 24-point loss. Jones will be out of the starting lineup yet again this week. Exactly half of NFL games last week were decided by at least 11 points. I’m not too afraid to lay the points here with Dallas. Projected score: Cowboys 31-17

A win and a cover.

PFT MDS’s take: Dak Prescott has really fallen off this year, but against the Giants he won’t have to do much to win. MDS’s pick: Cowboys 20, Giants 13. Florio’s take: The Cowboys rebuild some confidence, with the postseason looming. Florio’s pick: Cowboys 28, Giants 17.

Two wins with one push.

Pro Football Network The Cowboys have been extremely frustrating this season. The inconsistency on both sides of the ball makes them tough to judge. However, the situation in New York is a mess right now. How the Cowboys handle back-to-back East Coast road games will be key, but they should win this with reasonable comfort. Cowboys vs. Giants Prediction: Cowboys 30, Giants 20

We got a win prediction but not quite a cover.

Sporting News The Cowboys are huge favorites against the division rival Giants, and they have a chance to win for the ninth time in the last 10 meetings. New York is 3-3 at home and rivalry rules are always a factor, but the Cowboys present too many problems. Pick: Cowboys 32, Giants 21

Right on the line with another push.