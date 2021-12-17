3 things we learned from our Cowboys at Giants Madden simulation

The Dallas Cowboys remained perfect in division games, nabbing a 21-point win in the process. What’s interesting is how we got there.

Madden finally remembered CeeDee Lamb exists and the results were incredibly positive for the Dallas offense

CeeDee Lamb hauled in five passes on the day—a significant uptick compared to previous weeks—which shows just how little Madden simulations have utilized him within the offense since Michael Gallup returned from injury. In those five receptions, he accounted for eight Dallas points (six for the touchdown and two for the two-point conversion).

Lamb’s other catches each moved the chains to keep the offense humming along, and a jet sweep in the first half netted eight yards. Had Lamb not cut back inside, the sweep could have resulted in an even bigger play, but hey, it’s hard to complain too much when the guy is producing as well as Lamb was.

Maximizing the mismatch havoc Lamb can wreak on an opposing defense—what a concept!

The Cowboys pass rush is scary

The Giants were without Daniel Jones, as well as Kadarius Toney, so they were hardly at full strength. Even still, the defensive front produced four sacks in the game and had Mike Glennon under constant duress that kept the New York offense from every getting in sync.

Osa Odighizuwa recorded two sacks in the Giants’ first two possessions, creating losses of 12 and nine yards respectively. Trysten Hill later got in on the action, and so did Carlos Watkins. What’s more, while Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence did not record a sack (nor Micah Parsons), the trio hurried, knocked down, and disrupted Glennon on several occasions, including a fourth-and-goal attempt that saw Glennon’s pass sail over his open receiver’s hand thanks to Lawrence’s relentless pressure.

When your pass rush is winning with that kind of regularity and your offense can put some points on the board, you can mask some of your faults like, say, run defense. Barkley opened the game with three caries for 32 yards. He finished the day with nine carries for roughly 50 yards. That pretty much says it all.

Amari Cooper apparently has ZERO situational awareness

This last one is just an example of how flawed and ridiculous Madden can be at times. In the fourth quarter, Dak Prescott rolled out from a play-action fake to his right and hit Michael Gallup on the run. The receiver made a quick cut inside and slipped past his man. He sprung into the open field and charged down the sideline. Four Giants raced behind him, only one of which looking like they might have a prayer of catching him. Suddenly, Amari Cooper.

Amari Cooper, having run a deep post and then switched inexplicably into an leisurely strolling animation after not having the pass thrown his way, walked into frame showing no urgency whatsoever as his teammate and live ball carrier charged in his direction. Had Cooper made even the slightest effort to block the Giants defender closing in on Gallup, the play goes the distance. Instead, Coop essentially walked past the play, impeding Gallup’s progress and causing him to be tackled.

The play netted 38 yards, but it should have been a 70-yard explosive play ending in a touchdown. Thankfully, Dallas was leading 13-0 at that point and it didn’t matter against the final result. Even with the flub, the Cowboys marched down the field and punched it into the endzone behind Elliott, with Lamb nabbing the 2-point conversion to make it 21-0 with under two minutes to play. Regardless, it was a hilarious reminder of how broken Madden can be when attempting to simulate real life.

