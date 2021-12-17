 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys at Giants final injury report: Tony Pollard questionable, game-time decision

The latest on the health situation for the Cowboys at Giants game.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys final injury report for their upcoming game against the New York Giants is very favorable. Yesterday there was a brief moment of anxiety when DeMarcus Lawrence’s name popped up on the injury report, but it was immediately noted that it was a precautionary move. He has no injury designation for Sunday so he is playing.

While Tony Pollard is listed as questionable, he will be a game-time decision again this week.

In other good news for the Cowboys, they will have Cedrick Wilson available for Sunday’s game if he is ready to go after he passed his COVID protocols.

Over on the Giants side of things:

The Giants will definitely be without quarterback Daniel Jones. Mike Glennon will start, but word is they have Jake Fromm ready too and there could be some substituting going on. Leonard Williams will be a big name to watch, he is questionable as of now.

