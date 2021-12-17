Cowboys at Giants final injury report: Tony Pollard questionable, game-time decision

The Dallas Cowboys final injury report for their upcoming game against the New York Giants is very favorable. Yesterday there was a brief moment of anxiety when DeMarcus Lawrence’s name popped up on the injury report, but it was immediately noted that it was a precautionary move. He has no injury designation for Sunday so he is playing.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee), CB Kelvin Joseph (illness) and TE Sean McKeon (neck) don't carry a game-status designation for Sunday at Giants. All set to play. Lawrence projected to be limited participant if team practiced today. Others full. https://t.co/cPD19EzkoM — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 17, 2021

While Tony Pollard is listed as questionable, he will be a game-time decision again this week.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot), who missed last week’s game, expects to be a game-time decision again this week against the Giants. He said he’s feeling improvement and more comfortable. “It’s definitely getting better.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 17, 2021

In other good news for the Cowboys, they will have Cedrick Wilson available for Sunday’s game if he is ready to go after he passed his COVID protocols.

Good news for the Cowboys: WR Cedrick Wilson just had his second negative COVID-19 test. He will be able to practice today and potentially play Sunday — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 17, 2021

Over on the Giants side of things:

#giants game injury report:

OUT:

Daniel Jones (neck)



Doubtful:

Ben Bredeson (ankle)



Questionable:

Austin Johnson (foot)

Leonard Williams (Triceps)

*Adoree Jackson (COVID-19/Quad) — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) December 17, 2021

The Giants will definitely be without quarterback Daniel Jones. Mike Glennon will start, but word is they have Jake Fromm ready too and there could be some substituting going on. Leonard Williams will be a big name to watch, he is questionable as of now.