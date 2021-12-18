Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson is available for Week 15 if team chooses to play him

It wasn’t a good sign for Cedrick Wilson’s availability at the beginning of the week when he tested positive for Covid-19. But heading into the weekend, Wilson has since tested negative twice, and should be good to play this weekend against the New York Giants. While many may not think having the fourth WR available is that much of a boost, it certainly will be for a team that has struggled has much as it has on third down over the last month or so of the season.

The Cowboys have had a somewhat revolving door at receiver this year, with the big three finally all getting together at full strength last week. Wilson missed Week 13, further adding to the little time together of the top four on the depth chart. Now, for a second straight week, they might have the whole group together.

In his third season, Wilson has finally had what many would call his “breakout year” for the Cowboys. He has stepped up big in the absence of others throughout the year One of the biggest boosts Wilson provides to the offense is his ability to lineup in multiple alignments in the offense and has excelled at moving the chains this season. There’s also a possibility that Wilson could carry the football some this week with both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard banged up.

While the addition of Cedrick Wilson won’t cause many people to throw a party, he’s been a very good role player for the Cowboys this season, and with Tyron Smith out, the quarterback and offense struggling, getting a guy that does a lot of the little things well back, when you weren’t expecting to have him, is always a good thing.