 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sudden trouble: Cowboys place DTs Odighizuwa and Hill on COVID list

What was looking like a real strength for the team is suddenly a concern, at least for one game.

By Tom Ryle
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings
He’s been solid as a rookie.
Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In a week where three games have been postponed and rescheduled by the NFL due to extensive numbers of players entering the COVID-19 protocol, the Dallas Cowboys almost got to their game against the New York Giants unscathed. Almost. Saturday morning, the virus hit them.

The Cowboys have been fairly heathy, virus and otherwise, lately. Now the Cowboys have two of the key members of their defensive tackle group missing in Odighizuwa and Hill. It is a setback on the eve of a game where they have an opportunity to lock up a playoff spot and just about seal the NFC East crown.

Ameliorating the effects of the announcement is that Neville Gallimore is back and had a very good first game against the Washington Football Team, notching a sack. Along with Hamilton, Carlos Watkins and Quinton Bohanna will be there to try and take up the slack. This is still unwelcome news as Dallas is already going to be missing OT Tyron Smith and RB Tony Pollard remains a game time decision. Meanwhile, the Giants are dealing with multiple injury/health issues of their own, most importantly the unavailability of starting QB Daniel Jones.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 2021 NFL Week 15

View all 20 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...