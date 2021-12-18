Sudden trouble: Cowboys place DTs Odighizuwa and Hill on COVID list

In a week where three games have been postponed and rescheduled by the NFL due to extensive numbers of players entering the COVID-19 protocol, the Dallas Cowboys almost got to their game against the New York Giants unscathed. Almost. Saturday morning, the virus hit them.

The @dallascowboys placed DT Trysten Hill and DT Osa Odighizuwa on Reserve/COVID-19 on Saturday.



The club elevated #99 DT Justin Hamilton (COVID-19 Replacement), #37 RB JaQuan Hardy (standard elevation) and #23 S Darian Thompson (COVID-19 Replacement) from the practice squad. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 18, 2021

The Cowboys have been fairly heathy, virus and otherwise, lately. Now the Cowboys have two of the key members of their defensive tackle group missing in Odighizuwa and Hill. It is a setback on the eve of a game where they have an opportunity to lock up a playoff spot and just about seal the NFC East crown.

Ameliorating the effects of the announcement is that Neville Gallimore is back and had a very good first game against the Washington Football Team, notching a sack. Along with Hamilton, Carlos Watkins and Quinton Bohanna will be there to try and take up the slack. This is still unwelcome news as Dallas is already going to be missing OT Tyron Smith and RB Tony Pollard remains a game time decision. Meanwhile, the Giants are dealing with multiple injury/health issues of their own, most importantly the unavailability of starting QB Daniel Jones.