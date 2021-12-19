Cowboys at Giants Week 15 (2021): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio and odds

The Dallas Cowboys can essentially wrap up a playoff berth by defeating the New York Giants on Sunday. There are plenty of scenarios where they might officially get in the playoffs this week, but the likelihood of officially winning the NFC East on Sunday is remote, but can also happen. You can check out all the variations here.

If the Cowboys can win, then they can begin focusing on the opportunity of getting the #1 seed in the NFC, or at least get out of the #4 seed. They would need some help on the former, but just winning out would accomplish the latter. But first comes New York and not slipping up to a team they should beat.

The Cowboys got some bad news on Saturday when they found out they will be without defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill. Fortunately they will have Neville Gallimore playing after his return last week. The Cowboys have the talent to overpower a weakened Giants roster, but this is a division game so they need to play with minimal mistakes as to not give New York any hope.

Cowboys vs. Giants game info

Date: December 19th, 2021

Game time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | SIRIUS: 137 (Dal.), 82 (NYG) | XM: 380 (Dal.), 227 (NYG) | SXM App: 808 (Dal.), 823 (NYG)

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (Audio)| FOX Sports

Cowboys record: (9-4)

Giants record: (4-9)

Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook): Dallas -11.5

Prediction: Cowboys 31 - Giants 17

