Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants inactives: Tony Pollard is officially active

The time has come yet again for our Dallas Cowboys to play football and on this particular day they are aiming for their 10th win of the season, no small feat.

It is the New York Giants that stand in their way which suggests this game should not be all too stressful, but the Cowboys have hardly played stress-free as of late. Ultimately the Cowboys are undefeated in the month of December and still have all of their goals in front of them this season, so hopefully they find a way to win and do so with a bit of style since the offense has been the opposite of style as of late.

The Cowboys had two players pop up on the COVID list on Saturday in Osa Odighizuwa and Trysten Hill so they are both out today.

While Osa and Trysten are out Tony Pollard is officially back. Here are today’s full inactives on both sides:

Reports from Sunday morning suggest that the Cowboys want to incorporate Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Corey Clement into the running game so adjust your fantasy lineups accordingly given that this is playoff time.

Speaking of playoffs, let’s hope the Cowboys take one more step towards them today. They can’t officially clinch the NFC East, but they can effectively do it. Here’s to that.