Cowboys at Giants: The good, the bad, and ugly from Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys 21-6 victory over the New York Giants in Week 15 completed the sweep of their division rival for the 2021 season. It not only allowed them to improve their record to 10-4 on the season, but also put them in contention for the top seed in the NFC with just a few more regular-season games to go.

Of the Cowboys 10 wins so for this season, only a few of them have been anywhere close to flawless in nature. Complete domination in all three phases the game is a rarity in professional sports, meaning there will always likely be highs and lows each and every game. This Week 15 matchup with the Giants of course was no exception.

THE GOOD - Dan Quinn’s defense

The Cowboys were once again very impressive on the defensive side of the ball in Week 15 against the Giants. While Micah Parsons may not have increased his QB sack totals or make any game-changing plays like we’ve come to expect from him, his defensive counterparts more than made up for it. Trevon Diggs had one of the three Cowboys interceptions, his 10th of the season, and there was a fumble recovery by Carlos Watkins. Those four turnovers helped improve the Cowboys record to 10-4.

THE BAD - Offensive struggles continue

The Dallas Cowboys spoiled all of us by showing how absolutely dominant they can be as an offensive unit earlier in the season, and until they regain that level of play we will probably never settle for less. To their credit though, Dak Prescott and Company continue to do just enough to win games for the most part. If Kellen Moore can get this offensive unit firing on all cylinders once again, the Cowboys could truly be one of the most dangerous all-around teams on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball in the playoffs.

THE UGLY - Greg Zuerlein

Consistency continues to be a problem for Greg Zuerlein. His two missed extra points Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants luckily didn’t really impact the outcome of the game this time. But these kind of missed kicks have hurt them in previous games this year. An argument could be made the wind negatively impacted Zuerlein’s missed XPs, but that’s just part of the game and a poor excuse for what has been a rather inconsistent year for him overall. It may be time for the Cowboys to start looking for a potential replacement.