Dallas Cowboys open as 10-point favorites against the Washington Football Team

The Dallas Cowboys were able to put away the New York Giants for a win on Sunday, and now they’ll host the Washington Football Team in another NFC East game that is a rematch of two weeks ago. The Football Team still has to play their Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles after it was delayed for COVID protocols, that matchup is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys are at 10-4 and have basically punched a ticket to the playoffs. The Football Team is battling for their playoff lives. The initial odds have the Cowboys as 10-point favorites for the game next Sunday, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Against the Giants, the Cowboys defense further cemented their reputation as elite with four turnovers and only allowing six points. The Cowboys offense is still trying to catch up, but they did look a little sharper and the run game was noticeably better than it has been recently.

The Cowboys were able to beat the Football Team on the road in the previous game, but the final score was only 27-20 after a little bit of a meltdown late. Hopefully the Cowboys will be able to close out the game better this week.