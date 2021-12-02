Cowboys at Saints: Week 13 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys

After losing three out of the last four games, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back on track in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints may be a talented team, but nowhere near like they were with Drew Brees still in command of the offense. This could be the perfect opportunity for the Cowboys to get back to their winning ways, but in order to do so they will need to take advantage of a few matchups this week.

Ezekiel Elliott/Tony Pollard vs. Saints’ run defense

Rushing for 100+ yards has been a sign post for victory for the Cowboys this year. In all four of their losses this season they’ve failed to reach that 100-yard mark and will be looking to avoid that against the New Orleans Saints. That will be easier said than done though. The Saints are a stingy run defense thanks in large part to Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, and Kwon Alexander. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will definitely have to work cut out for them, but the more success they have, the more likely Dallas secures the “W”.

Micah Parsons vs. Taysom Hill

Since receiving more playing time at defensive end instead of linebacker, Micah Parsons has been wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks week after week. Taysom Hill, who is expected to start at QB, will likely be his next victim Thursday night. Hill is a little more athletic than the QBs Parsons has faced over the last few weeks, however, not nearly enough to lessen the impact the Cowboys rookie can have on the game. No. 11’s size, speed, and athleticism should serve him well chasing down an athletic QB like Taysom Hill.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Marshon Lattimore

It’s looking as if CeeDee Lamb will be the Dallas Cowboys top wide receiver this week against the Saints with Amari Cooper still trying to recuperate from COVID. That means he will likely see more of Marshon Lattimore in coverage then he would have otherwise. These are too young, talented players who will be battling out with one another throughout this Week 13 matchup. If No. 88 can consistently get the better of the Saints top cornerback it would go a long ways in securing the victory for the Cowboys.