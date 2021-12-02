Cowboys update: Report that Alvin Kamara not expected to play; Micah Parsons is Defensive Rookie of the Month

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to play the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, there is speculation that one of the Saints best players will not be able to go. Running back Alvin Kamara has missed the last three games with a knee injury, but was limited in practice this week and was officially designated as questionable for the game. Reports are starting to trickle out that he is not expected to play.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the current expectation is that running back Alvin Kamara will not play. Officially questionable with a lingering knee injury, Kamara is expected to miss what will be his fourth straight game. That’s not a certainty. Nothing becomes official until 90 minutes before kickoff, when Kamara is — or isn’t — on the list of inactive players. For now, however, the thinking is that Kamara will not play.

And it’s not just one report.

The #Saints won’t have star RB Alvin Kamara (knee), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) or OT Terron Armstead (knee) for tonight vs. #Cowboys, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. They are out. Short-handed again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021

That is a huge blow to the Saints offense, not just the Kamara news, but the two offensive linemen, too.

One player who probably would have been tasked with slowing down Kamara would have been Micah Parsons. He won’t have to worry about that now. Of course, given the way Parsons has played lately, it might not have been a problem anyway.

Parsons was designated the Defensive Rookie of the Month in the NFL for his efforts in November. From the NFL press release: