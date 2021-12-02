Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints inactives: DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper officially active

The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to play their second Thursday game in a row, this one a road contest against the New Orleans Saints. Having lost two in a row, many are looking to see the Cowboys get back to their winning ways.

Reinforcements are arriving on the Dallas side which should go a long way in helping their odds. DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper are expected to play and they are both sorely needed.

On the Saints side of things they are going to be playing without a variety of players. This is the NFL where anything can happen, but this is going to be a difficult proposition for New Orleans.

Here are the game’s official inactives:

As you can see the Saints are down quite a number of players while the Cowboys are getting guys back. DeMarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper (CeeDee Lamb as well) are both officially active.

It’s almost go time.