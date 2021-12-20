Trolling the Nation for Cowboys at Giants: ‘I’m kinda missing Jason Garrett at the moment’

The win over the Giants may not have been a great game by the Cowboys, and it may not have drawn a lot of interest from other fans across the NFL. But it is a divisional win on the road, and it helped propel the Cowboys into the number two seed for now.
And as sweet as such a road win in the division is, it is so much sweeter when you get to relive the agony of Giants fans watching their team crumble, with the occasional snide remark from other NFL fans thrown in for good measure.
So here’s your chance to relive what Giants fans were thinking while they were watching the game yesterday - via the comments made by those fans while watching the game.
Owing to the sparsity of comments from non-Giants fans around the league, this TTN is shorter than usual, but hopefully all the sweeter.
|First Quarter
|Giants
|My buddy is at game… he said 50% of capacity Cowboys Fans, 25% Giants, 25% empty…. Terrific. Hopefully Mara gets the message.
|Redstorm47 | 01:01 EDT
|Wish it was 100% Cowboys fans and 0% Giant fans. Then that bumbling idiot will get the message.
|G.O.A.T_56 | 01:02 EDT
|KICKOFF
|Giants
|Ahhhhh....here we go. The weekly exercise in futility. At this point I tune in to see whether they'll find a new and interesting way to embarrass themselves. Sad.
|Barkleytothehouse | 01:05 EDT
|(9:50) DAL punts
|Giants
|A stop? Nice! Now let's get that high powered offense out on that field! 7pts, here we come!
|Barkleytothehouse | 01:13 EDT
|Giants
|lol making substitutions with 12 seconds on the play clock.
|Dr_Chocolate | 01:14 EDT
|How can this stupid coach still be so bad with clock management?! HOW!?
|Chris Mara's Stupid Horse | 01:17 EDT
|(6:51) M.Glennon pass INTERCEPTED by J.Lewis
|Giants
|Lol Glennon had 2 recievers wide open... he legit didn't recognize man coverage at all.
|Jwuer | 01:18 EDT
|Giants
|Why is Glennon even in this game.... Can't stand that giraffe neck clown.
|jahmyrr | 01:18 EDT
|Falcons
|So basically how the Cowboys defense has performed this year proves all along that problem number 1 was [GM Thomas Dimitroff]. Dan Quinn as a HC was problem number 2.
|Tomahawkdirtybirds | 01:19 EDT
|DQ getting a ton of love from the media. He’s a real NFL hero now. What a quick turnaround for him.
|31seconds | 01:24 EDT
|DQ is the master of early success and late failures. Don't be too quick to crown him.
|Falcon1980 | 01:51 EDT
|Giants
|Glennon stinks and Hernandez is best in the league at blocking air.
|yahyahs8440 | 01:19 EDT
|(6:31) E.Elliott up the middle for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN
Cowboys 6 - Giants 0
|Giants
|Even the corpse of Zeke Elliott scores against us.
|Redstorm47 | 01:20 EDT
|(6:31) G.Zuerlein extra point is No Good
|Giants
|The preposterous notion that Judge 'deserves another year' in the face of incontrevertible evidence to the contrary just gets sillier with literally every successive quarter of football.
|NorCalBlue | 01:22 EDT
|Giants
|Why is Dallas not just lining up 8 at the LOS and challenging The Glennonites to air it out?
|NorCalBlue | 01:26 EDT
|Giants
|If they can move the ball on the ground, they might get out of this only losing by 20.
|Maryland Fan | 01:28 EDT
|Giants
|Glennon needs to quit football and start going to church. All he does is throw up prayers.
|jahmyrr | 01:29 EDT
|Giants
|Parsons!
|EvergladesUgly | 01:30 EDT
|(0:37) NYG field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 6 -Giants 3
|Giants
|Welp here we go, let's field goal them to death.
|G.O.A.T_56 | 01:30 EDT
|Giants
|NY “Field Goals R Us” Giants
|yahyahs8440 | 01:31 EDT
|Giants
|I know we have a boatload of holes to fill, but all I can think of is what if we had Parsons. The kid is a stud......
|phatdaddy44 | 01:31 EDT
|Giants
|When Fox puts Schlereth on a Cowboys game you know they have no respect for the opponent.
|Tea With Miss McGill | 01:33 EDT
|Second Quarter
|(10:34) G.Zuerlein 26 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 9 - Giants 3
|Giants
|The Giants need passion juice for Christmas.
|GiantBeing | 01:44 EDT
|Eagles
|I think Mike Glennon stole Nate Herbig's neck. Dude looks like a giraffe.
|Johmai | 01:47 EDT
|Giants
|It is physically painful to watch this team.
|Danny Dimes | 01:49 EDT
|That’s why I get super duper stoned.
|Bflyer1 | 01:52 EDT
|49ers
|Seriously! The Giants are a complete dumpster fire and I'm insulting dumpster fires with the comparison. Stop wasting 25 minutes on a review and just say they fumbled.
|bignerd | 01:51 EDT
|Giants
|We’re actually worse than the Jets. Let that sink in…
|ItsTheDevils! | 01:53 EDT
|(8:24) NYG punts
|Giants
|Each Dallas play is a first down.
|A.W.E.S.O.M.-O 400 | 02:01 EDT
|Giants
|They have double our total yards this half, and there's still time left to increase that.
|NorCalBlue | 02:03 EDT
|Giants
|What an idiotic coach. This game will be over by half.
|freeberd | 02:04 EDT
|Giants
|The game was over once Dallas scored 9 points.
|Moon Bars | 02:06 EDT
|Giants
|Took Judge 20 seconds to call a TO… this guy is so overmatched.
|Redstorm47 | 02:09 EDT
|(1:43) G.Zuerlein 42 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 12 - Giants 3
|Giants
|We are not down by double digits. Thankful .
|Maryland Fan | 02:11 EDT
|Nevermind.
|Maryland Fan | 02:22 EDT
|Giants
|If someone were compiling a dossier of Judge's mistakes it would not only be incredibly long, it would be incredibly repetitive. Fool me once....
|NorCalBlue | 02:14 EDT
|(0:41) S.Barkley FUMBLES (D.Lawrence), RECOVERED by DAL-C.Watkins
|Giants
|Giants last minute woes continue
|IronGiant18 | 02:15 EDT
|Giants
|Know folks are killing Barkley for that fumble, but that was just a great play by Lawrence.....
|phatdaddy44 | 02:16 EDT
|Giants
|Safety blitz from 20 yards away, why??
|mendenhall #64 | 02:19 EDT
|Because Giants don’t use logic.
|Redstorm47 | 02:19 EDT
|Giants
|Crossen and Williams owe Schultz $20 for the ride he just gave them.
|jahmyrr | 02:19 EDT
|Giants
|Judge's game management skills are pathetic. How many times does he blow his time outs?
|mendenhall #64 | 02:21 EDT
|(0:03) G.Zuerlein 27 yard field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 15 - Giants 3
|Giants
|Wouldn’t be a Giants game without giving up points as clock expires.
|mguit | 02:22 EDT
|End Of Half
|Giants
|Well, we've got our usual 3pts in a half, so things are chugging right along, right on schedule.
|Barkleytothehouse | 02:26 EDT
|Giants
|McCarthy tried to raise Judge on bad clock management at the end there.
|Bujie | 02:27 EDT
|Giants
|“You wanna get your team back on track, just play the Giants” - Michael Strahan
|trueblue63 | 02:27 EDT
|Giants
|Not just one, but TWO scores allowed in the last 2m of the half!
|MKWebs | 02:30 EDT
|Giants
|Cleaned my toilet at halftime. Most interesting part of this game so far.
|Bflyer1 | 02:30 EDT
|Giants
|This is game 14. Giants have been outscored now 65-0 in last 2 minutes of first half. That tells you all you need to know about the players and coaches.
|GeorgeMeade | 02:30 EDT
|Giants
|I'm really struggling to find a reason to keep watching these games. No matter what changes the outcome is always the same.
|Danny Dimes | 02:32 EDT
|Third Quarter
|Giants
|Joe Judge should be fired for his refusal to play Fromm and see what he can do. We all know Mike Glennon is hot trash, there's absolutely no reason to keep running him out there to keep proving it.
|G-menfan4lyfe | 02:42 EDT
|Giants
|Are we still blaming Jason Garrett?
|OtherHalf747 | 02:43 EDT
|Giants
|Graham Gano accounting for 40 percent of Giants points wow
|Harry Paratestes | 02:43 EDT
|Giants
|The crazy thing is not that Gano is the Giants MVP this year, the crazy thing is that it's not even really close...
|NorCalBlue | 02:43 EDT
|(12:48) NYG field goal is GOOD
Cowboys 15 - Giants 6
|Giants
|Alright!!! It’s down to a 3 score game!
|TCFKAS85 | 02:48 EDT
|We do field goal math, we're good.
|marcL | 02:49 EDT
|Giants
|Lamb allergic to the football as of late.
|Barkleytothehouse | 02:49 EDT
|Broncos
|Is it just me, or do the Cowboys get more media attention than a lot of teams? Just seems that way to me.
|JT1962 | 02:50 EDT
|Not on the Red Zone Channel at least...
|FrenchFred | 03:19 EDT
|Giants
|Cowboys having a bad day and it still looks like they’re gonna win going away
|trueblue63 | 02:50 EDT
|That’s because the Cowboys on their worst day are better than the Giants on our best day. There are galaxies between us and them.
|ItsTheDevils! | 02:53 EDT
|Giants
|Mark Schlereth praising the Giants' culture makes me want to vomit.
|OtherHalf747 | 02:53 EDT
|He’s pretty much a caveman who hasn’t evolved yet.
|Tea With Miss McGill | 02:54 EDT
|Yeah. judge could get by with "we are continuing to play hard" forever with some people.
|felinequickness | 02:54 EDT
|(8:06) DAL punts
|Giants
|Giants got more fight after the whistle is blown.
|Harry Paratestes | 02:56 EDT
|Giants
|Glennon is just starring down whoever his first read is.....
|phatdaddy44 | 02:59 EDT
|Can’t say he hasn't learned anything from Daniel Jones then, can you?
|Tea With Miss McGill | 02:59 EDT
|Giants
|We're definitely gonna score 9 points, but can we hit the magic 12?
|srcog | 02:59 EDT
|Giants
|Glennon's YPA is under 4. That's incredible.
|NorCalBlue | 03:00 EDT
|(4:30) 4th & 1 at NYG 29: M.Glennon for no gain. Turnover on downs
|Giants
|Piles upon piles of sadness.
|1989Bavaro | 03:03 EDT
|Giants
|So we go to our weakness on 4th and short? That makes sense.
|RGVcuse | 03:04 EDT
|With a just-concussed QB no less.
|NorCalBlue | 03:04 EDT
|Giants
|You should not have to QB sneak with a 230lb back in the backfield.....
|phatdaddy44 | 03:04 EDT
|Giants
|Judge should be fired for that call.
|Maryland Fan | 03:06 EDT
|Giants
|Another wasted timeout… this guy is so clearly in over his head.
|Bujie | 03:06 EDT
|(2:43 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass to D.Schultz for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
Cowboys 21 - Giants 6
|Giants
|HOFer Schultz again. Giants wouldnt know a TE if Mark Bavaro in his prime walked into their office.
|jahmyrr | 03:08 EDT
|Giants
|Shultz owns our middle all day.
|marcL | 03:08 EDT
|Giants
|Stop me if you've heard this before: We're getting shredded by a Cowboys TE.
|RGVcuse | 03:08 EDT
|(2:43) G.Zuerlein extra point is No Good
|Giants
|Zuerlein is awful.
|Barkleytothehouse | 03:08 EDT
|He should be a Giant.
|Barkleytothehouse | 03:08 EDT
|Giants
|Fromm Fromm Fromm Fromm Fromm
|njnygiants2k7 | 03:13 EDT
|Giants
|We need Fromm We need Fromm We need Fromm
|njnygiants2k7 | 03:14 EDT
|Giants
|So firing Jason Garrett really worked for idiot Joe. Garrett should have been named interim head coach and Joe Judge fired.
|Ipermission | 03:16 EDT
|Giants
|Interception
|IronGiant18 | 03:17 EDT
|Giants
|Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. OMG.
|Chris Mara's Stupid Horse | 03:17 EDT
|Giants
|I enjoy Joe Judge.
|EvergladesUgly | 03:17 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|(15:00) M.Glennon INTERCEPTED by M.Hooker
|Giants
|EVERYONE has seen enough of Glennon!
|kenneth.brody.7 | 03:18 EDT
|The Dallas Defense disagrees.
|Metalgarn | 03:18 EDT
|Giants
|I'm telling you, its going to come out that Glennon is colorblind and sees the color blue as gray. Everyone is wearing the same jersey to him.
|jahmyrr | 03:18 EDT
|Giants
|Joe Judge can't survive this BS.
|EvergladesUgly | 03:21 EDT
|(12:03) DAL punts
|Giants
|At least the Giants are consistent. They have the worst owners, the worst GM, the worst coach, and the worst back-up QB.
|Wayward_Son | 03:26 EDT
|Giants
|I miss Garrett.
|GusBee | 03:28 EDT
|Giants
|LMFAO false start on 4th down.
|Chris Mara's Stupid Horse | 03:30 EDT
|Giants
|This is such a badly coached team man.
|Bujie | 03:31 EDT
|(8:41) NYG punts
|Giants
|Now that Urban Meyer is gone, there is no more incompetently coached and managed team in the league than our New York Maras.
|ZILLAG | 03:34 EDT
|(8:32) D.Prescott sacked. FUMBLES, RECOVERED by NYG
|Giants
|Is Jon Gruden doing anything next Sunday?
|LT's Crazed Dog | 03:39 EDT
|Urban Meyer?
|GusBee | 03:40 EDT
|My buddy Steve from high school is working, but I bet he'd call in sick for a coaching opportunity.
|LT's Crazed Dog | 03:42 EDT
|What does that have to do w/ Gruden or Meyer?
|Greasy Meale | 03:43 EDT
|I'm saying I'll pick a homeless schizophrenic off the NYC subway and let him coach for the rest of the season before I'd pick Joe Judge.
|LT's Crazed Dog | 03:44 EDT
|(8:19) M.Glennon pass deep left intended for K.Golladay INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs at DAL -2. Touchback
|Eagles
|Watching the NFC east early game, I’m reminded that I still cannot believe we lost to the Giants.
|Wooterdelphian | 03:40 EDT
|Giants
|How many backups are the Cowboys playing now?
|Deliguy | 03:43 EDT
|Giants
|Really never thought I’d say this but I’m actually kinda missing Jason Garrett at the moment.
|GiantsPride90 | 03:43 EDT
|Giants
|We're really bringing back Judge. So gut-wrenching and depressing to think about.
|RussellStringerBell | 03:45 EDT
|Giants
|The Cowboys clearly have no fear of us. They are just screwing around at this point.
|felinequickness | 03:47 EDT
|(3:48) DAL punts
|Giants
|Fromm is in.
|IronGiant18 | 03:47 EDT
|Giants
|Fromm Time.
|njnygiants2k7 | 03:47 EDT
|Giants
|I had to come back to see the secret Frommula.
|Danny Dimes | 03:47 EDT
|Giants
|2/2. Fromm is the GOAT.
|Chris Mara's Stupid Horse | 03:48 EDT
|Giants
|JAKE FROM STATE FROMM.
|BigBlueDoosh | 03:50 EDT
|Giants
|Fromm here on out..
|Optimist Pessimist | 03:52 EDT
|Giants
|Nowhere to go Fromm here but up.
|felinequickness | 03:53 EDT
|Giants
|Gonna be a long week of Fromm puns..
|Optimist Pessimist | 03:54 EDT
|starting ...fromm now?
|marcL | 03:54 EDT
|Giants
|You're telling me that the coaches watched both of these QBs in practice all week and still couldn't figure out Fromm was better?
|Danny Dimes | 03:50 EDT
|We're talking about Joe Judge, here, DD.
|Chris Mara's Stupid Horse | 03:51 EDT
|Giants
|Fromm is going through progressions. I thought our QBs weren't allowed to do that?
|Chris Mara's Stupid Horse | 04:00 EDT
|Giants
|Judge looking mighty stupid with Fromm driving it down the field. Regardless of the situation.
|Combo86 | 04:02 EDT
|49ers
|The lame DAL @ NY game. It's an abomination, the Giants couldn't beat a High School team but every time they have review it's taken them forever. It doesn't matter what they call, best interest of the NFL to simply end this game.
|bignerd | 04:04 EDT
|Giants
|The reason Jake Fromm looks so good is because he spent the last 6 months with a different coaching staff.
|GiantsFirst | 04:04 EDT
|(1:21) 4th & 5 at DAL 9: J.Fromm pass incomplete. Turnover on downs
|Giants
|Freddie Kitchens racks up 6 points. Jason Garrett was the problem? Nope.
|Ipermission | 04:06 EDT
|Giants
|TO THE TANKATHON
|gremmie0 | 04:11 EDT
