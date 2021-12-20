Trolling the Nation for Cowboys at Giants: ‘I’m kinda missing Jason Garrett at the moment’

The win over the Giants may not have been a great game by the Cowboys, and it may not have drawn a lot of interest from other fans across the NFL. But it is a divisional win on the road, and it helped propel the Cowboys into the number two seed for now.

And as sweet as such a road win in the division is, it is so much sweeter when you get to relive the agony of Giants fans watching their team crumble, with the occasional snide remark from other NFL fans thrown in for good measure.

So here’s your chance to relive what Giants fans were thinking while they were watching the game yesterday - via the comments made by those fans while watching the game.

Owing to the sparsity of comments from non-Giants fans around the league, this TTN is shorter than usual, but hopefully all the sweeter.

Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.

First Quarter Giants My buddy is at game… he said 50% of capacity Cowboys Fans, 25% Giants, 25% empty…. Terrific. Hopefully Mara gets the message. Redstorm47 | 01:01 EDT Wish it was 100% Cowboys fans and 0% Giant fans. Then that bumbling idiot will get the message. G.O.A.T_56 | 01:02 EDT KICKOFF Giants Ahhhhh....here we go. The weekly exercise in futility. At this point I tune in to see whether they'll find a new and interesting way to embarrass themselves. Sad. Barkleytothehouse | 01:05 EDT (9:50) DAL punts Giants A stop? Nice! Now let's get that high powered offense out on that field! 7pts, here we come! Barkleytothehouse | 01:13 EDT Giants lol making substitutions with 12 seconds on the play clock. Dr_Chocolate | 01:14 EDT How can this stupid coach still be so bad with clock management?! HOW!? Chris Mara's Stupid Horse | 01:17 EDT (6:51) M.Glennon pass INTERCEPTED by J.Lewis Giants Lol Glennon had 2 recievers wide open... he legit didn't recognize man coverage at all. Jwuer | 01:18 EDT Giants Why is Glennon even in this game.... Can't stand that giraffe neck clown. jahmyrr | 01:18 EDT Falcons So basically how the Cowboys defense has performed this year proves all along that problem number 1 was [GM Thomas Dimitroff]. Dan Quinn as a HC was problem number 2. Tomahawkdirtybirds | 01:19 EDT DQ getting a ton of love from the media. He’s a real NFL hero now. What a quick turnaround for him. 31seconds | 01:24 EDT DQ is the master of early success and late failures. Don't be too quick to crown him. Falcon1980 | 01:51 EDT Giants Glennon stinks and Hernandez is best in the league at blocking air. yahyahs8440 | 01:19 EDT (6:31) E.Elliott up the middle for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN

Cowboys 6 - Giants 0 Giants Even the corpse of Zeke Elliott scores against us. Redstorm47 | 01:20 EDT (6:31) G.Zuerlein extra point is No Good Giants The preposterous notion that Judge 'deserves another year' in the face of incontrevertible evidence to the contrary just gets sillier with literally every successive quarter of football. NorCalBlue | 01:22 EDT Giants Why is Dallas not just lining up 8 at the LOS and challenging The Glennonites to air it out? NorCalBlue | 01:26 EDT Giants If they can move the ball on the ground, they might get out of this only losing by 20. Maryland Fan | 01:28 EDT Giants Glennon needs to quit football and start going to church. All he does is throw up prayers. jahmyrr | 01:29 EDT Giants Parsons! EvergladesUgly | 01:30 EDT (0:37) NYG field goal is GOOD

Cowboys 6 -Giants 3 Giants Welp here we go, let's field goal them to death. G.O.A.T_56 | 01:30 EDT Giants NY “Field Goals R Us” Giants yahyahs8440 | 01:31 EDT Giants I know we have a boatload of holes to fill, but all I can think of is what if we had Parsons. The kid is a stud...... phatdaddy44 | 01:31 EDT Giants When Fox puts Schlereth on a Cowboys game you know they have no respect for the opponent. Tea With Miss McGill | 01:33 EDT

Second Quarter (10:34) G.Zuerlein 26 yard field goal is GOOD

Cowboys 9 - Giants 3 Giants The Giants need passion juice for Christmas. GiantBeing | 01:44 EDT Eagles I think Mike Glennon stole Nate Herbig's neck. Dude looks like a giraffe. Johmai | 01:47 EDT Giants It is physically painful to watch this team. Danny Dimes | 01:49 EDT That’s why I get super duper stoned. Bflyer1 | 01:52 EDT 49ers Seriously! The Giants are a complete dumpster fire and I'm insulting dumpster fires with the comparison. Stop wasting 25 minutes on a review and just say they fumbled. bignerd | 01:51 EDT Giants We’re actually worse than the Jets. Let that sink in… ItsTheDevils! | 01:53 EDT (8:24) NYG punts Giants Each Dallas play is a first down. A.W.E.S.O.M.-O 400 | 02:01 EDT Giants They have double our total yards this half, and there's still time left to increase that. NorCalBlue | 02:03 EDT Giants What an idiotic coach. This game will be over by half. freeberd | 02:04 EDT Giants The game was over once Dallas scored 9 points. Moon Bars | 02:06 EDT Giants Took Judge 20 seconds to call a TO… this guy is so overmatched. Redstorm47 | 02:09 EDT (1:43) G.Zuerlein 42 yard field goal is GOOD

Cowboys 12 - Giants 3 Giants We are not down by double digits. Thankful . Maryland Fan | 02:11 EDT Nevermind. Maryland Fan | 02:22 EDT Giants If someone were compiling a dossier of Judge's mistakes it would not only be incredibly long, it would be incredibly repetitive. Fool me once.... NorCalBlue | 02:14 EDT (0:41) S.Barkley FUMBLES (D.Lawrence), RECOVERED by DAL-C.Watkins Giants Giants last minute woes continue IronGiant18 | 02:15 EDT Giants Know folks are killing Barkley for that fumble, but that was just a great play by Lawrence..... phatdaddy44 | 02:16 EDT Giants Safety blitz from 20 yards away, why?? mendenhall #64 | 02:19 EDT Because Giants don’t use logic. Redstorm47 | 02:19 EDT Giants Crossen and Williams owe Schultz $20 for the ride he just gave them. jahmyrr | 02:19 EDT Giants Judge's game management skills are pathetic. How many times does he blow his time outs? mendenhall #64 | 02:21 EDT (0:03) G.Zuerlein 27 yard field goal is GOOD

Cowboys 15 - Giants 3 Giants Wouldn’t be a Giants game without giving up points as clock expires. mguit | 02:22 EDT End Of Half Giants Well, we've got our usual 3pts in a half, so things are chugging right along, right on schedule. Barkleytothehouse | 02:26 EDT Giants McCarthy tried to raise Judge on bad clock management at the end there. Bujie | 02:27 EDT Giants “You wanna get your team back on track, just play the Giants” - Michael Strahan trueblue63 | 02:27 EDT Giants Not just one, but TWO scores allowed in the last 2m of the half! MKWebs | 02:30 EDT Giants Cleaned my toilet at halftime. Most interesting part of this game so far. Bflyer1 | 02:30 EDT Giants This is game 14. Giants have been outscored now 65-0 in last 2 minutes of first half. That tells you all you need to know about the players and coaches. GeorgeMeade | 02:30 EDT Giants I'm really struggling to find a reason to keep watching these games. No matter what changes the outcome is always the same. Danny Dimes | 02:32 EDT

Third Quarter Giants Joe Judge should be fired for his refusal to play Fromm and see what he can do. We all know Mike Glennon is hot trash, there's absolutely no reason to keep running him out there to keep proving it. G-menfan4lyfe | 02:42 EDT Giants Are we still blaming Jason Garrett? OtherHalf747 | 02:43 EDT Giants Graham Gano accounting for 40 percent of Giants points wow Harry Paratestes | 02:43 EDT Giants The crazy thing is not that Gano is the Giants MVP this year, the crazy thing is that it's not even really close... NorCalBlue | 02:43 EDT (12:48) NYG field goal is GOOD

Cowboys 15 - Giants 6 Giants Alright!!! It’s down to a 3 score game! TCFKAS85 | 02:48 EDT We do field goal math, we're good. marcL | 02:49 EDT Giants Lamb allergic to the football as of late. Barkleytothehouse | 02:49 EDT Broncos Is it just me, or do the Cowboys get more media attention than a lot of teams? Just seems that way to me. JT1962 | 02:50 EDT Not on the Red Zone Channel at least... FrenchFred | 03:19 EDT Giants Cowboys having a bad day and it still looks like they’re gonna win going away trueblue63 | 02:50 EDT That’s because the Cowboys on their worst day are better than the Giants on our best day. There are galaxies between us and them. ItsTheDevils! | 02:53 EDT Giants Mark Schlereth praising the Giants' culture makes me want to vomit. OtherHalf747 | 02:53 EDT He’s pretty much a caveman who hasn’t evolved yet. Tea With Miss McGill | 02:54 EDT Yeah. judge could get by with "we are continuing to play hard" forever with some people. felinequickness | 02:54 EDT (8:06) DAL punts Giants Giants got more fight after the whistle is blown. Harry Paratestes | 02:56 EDT Giants Glennon is just starring down whoever his first read is..... phatdaddy44 | 02:59 EDT Can’t say he hasn't learned anything from Daniel Jones then, can you? Tea With Miss McGill | 02:59 EDT Giants We're definitely gonna score 9 points, but can we hit the magic 12? srcog | 02:59 EDT Giants Glennon's YPA is under 4. That's incredible. NorCalBlue | 03:00 EDT (4:30) 4th & 1 at NYG 29: M.Glennon for no gain. Turnover on downs Giants Piles upon piles of sadness. 1989Bavaro | 03:03 EDT Giants So we go to our weakness on 4th and short? That makes sense. RGVcuse | 03:04 EDT With a just-concussed QB no less. NorCalBlue | 03:04 EDT Giants You should not have to QB sneak with a 230lb back in the backfield..... phatdaddy44 | 03:04 EDT Giants Judge should be fired for that call. Maryland Fan | 03:06 EDT Giants Another wasted timeout… this guy is so clearly in over his head. Bujie | 03:06 EDT (2:43 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass to D.Schultz for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN

Cowboys 21 - Giants 6 Giants HOFer Schultz again. Giants wouldnt know a TE if Mark Bavaro in his prime walked into their office. jahmyrr | 03:08 EDT Giants Shultz owns our middle all day. marcL | 03:08 EDT Giants Stop me if you've heard this before: We're getting shredded by a Cowboys TE. RGVcuse | 03:08 EDT (2:43) G.Zuerlein extra point is No Good Giants Zuerlein is awful. Barkleytothehouse | 03:08 EDT He should be a Giant. Barkleytothehouse | 03:08 EDT Giants Fromm Fromm Fromm Fromm Fromm njnygiants2k7 | 03:13 EDT Giants We need Fromm We need Fromm We need Fromm njnygiants2k7 | 03:14 EDT Giants So firing Jason Garrett really worked for idiot Joe. Garrett should have been named interim head coach and Joe Judge fired. Ipermission | 03:16 EDT Giants Interception IronGiant18 | 03:17 EDT Giants Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. OMG. Chris Mara's Stupid Horse | 03:17 EDT Giants I enjoy Joe Judge. EvergladesUgly | 03:17 EDT