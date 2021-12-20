The Dallas Cowboys did something on Sunday that no other team in the NFL has done this season

Sunday was a notable day for the Dallas Cowboys. First and foremost the Cowboys picked up their 10th win of the season and did so with another elite showing on the defensive side of the ball. Check.

While that was going on the Arizona Cardinals lost (to the Detroit Lions of all teams!) and little did we know when the dust settled at MetLife Stadium that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would lose as well. The three-way tie behind the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers among Dallas, Tampa, and Arizona gives the Cowboys the tiebreaker edge (by virtue of conference record) and so at present time they sit as the number two seed in the conference.

Needless to say the win was a big one for the Cowboys, but it was big in one more sense as it allowed them to accomplish something that no other team has throughout this NFL season. With the win at MetLife Stadium the Dallas Cowboys became the only team in the league to win three road games in a row this season.

Dallas has won three games in a row, all on the road, and all in the month of December.

Dallas is only one of three teams that even had to play three games on the road in a row this season, but neither the Indianapolis Colts or Cincinnati Bengals were able to win all of theirs. The Bengals actually lost to the New York Jets during their own stretch as a little fun fact.

The Cowboys have generated four takeaways in each of these games (the first time since 1994 that they’ve had four takeaways in three consecutive games) which has obviously gone a long way towards securing the victories. There is no trophy for winning three games in a row on the road, but considering the time of year that it has happened and that it started after an embarrassing loss on Thanksgiving Day (not to mention that the stretch includes a win without the head coach), the Cowboys deserve some credit for it.