Dak Watch Week 15 [video breakdown]: Improvements are being made

A victory on the road against the New York Giants, coupled with losses from the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, inched the Dallas Cowboys closer not only to a playoff spot, but perhaps the #1 seed in the NFC conference. Were the playoffs to begin right now, the Cowboys would be the #2 seed in the NFC, and currently sit just a game behind the Green Bay Packers for the top-overall seed.

Yet, there are still concerns about quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense. In the victory over the Giants, Prescott completed 28 of 37 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, and did not throw an interception. But, there were still some mistakes.

However, there were also a number of good plays, including many examples of Prescott doing some of the little things that matter greatly at the position.

As we do each week, we’ll dive into the film to highlight the good and the bad.