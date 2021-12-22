Micah Parsons video breakdown: What makes this Cowboys rookie special, and what he still needs to work on

Things could have certainly gone different for the Dallas Cowboys way back in the draft this year. Everybody knows the Cowboys were focused on getting a cornerback with their first-round pick, but once Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II were off the board, Dallas had to adjust on the fly. That adjustment may turn out o be one of the best decisions this franchise has ever made. That’s because Micah Parsons has been that good, and he is only a rookie.

One of the most fascinating things about Parsons is the fact that he can play anywhere on the defense. We’ve seen him rush the passer from the middle of the line like a defensive tackle, rush the passer from the edge, play the run as an off-the-ball linebacker, and even drop deep into coverage and make plays like a cornerback or safety. Dan Quinn literally uses Parsons all over the field.

And it’s not like he is just doing okay at that, Parsons is exceling. He is the Defensive Rookie of the Year in almost everyone’s book, and with a strong finish could make a push for Defensive Player of the Year.

Our good friend Samuel Gold did a video breakdown on Parsons that we thought we’d share. Here is Gold’s description:

Here is the video. Enjoy!