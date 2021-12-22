 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cowboys vs. Football Team first injury report: Tyron Smith didn’t practice on Wednesday

Injury status for the Cowboys and the Football Team game in Week 16.

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to host the Washington Football Team on Sunday night. It will be the second game in three weeks between the two NFC East foes. Dallas comes into the game relatively healthy for this time of year.

Tyron Smith is improving according to his coach who defined his status as “much better” than last week, but the Cowboys decided he would not practice today. Instead he did rehab.

Tony Pollard and DeMarcus Lawrence were both limited today and spent some time in rehab on the cords.

The Cowboys might be getting a tight end weapon back in time for the playoffs. Blake Jarwin could begin work soon.

The Cowboys had a couple of coaches go into COVID protocols, including defensive line coach Aden Durde. We sometimes forget to give credit to Durde who is getting maximum potential out of his defensive line now that he’s got healthy pieces.

The good news is that Osa Odighizuwa is back from quarantine, although Trysten Hill was still out.

The Cowboys also made moves with a couple of bottom-of-the-roster guys.

