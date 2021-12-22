Cowboys vs. Football Team first injury report: Tyron Smith didn’t practice on Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to host the Washington Football Team on Sunday night. It will be the second game in three weeks between the two NFC East foes. Dallas comes into the game relatively healthy for this time of year.

Tyron Smith (ankle) was the only Cowboys player on the active roster who didn’t practice today.



DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), Tony Pollard (foot) and Corey Clement (toe) were limited. Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was a full participant. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 22, 2021

Tyron Smith is improving according to his coach who defined his status as “much better” than last week, but the Cowboys decided he would not practice today. Instead he did rehab.

Tony Pollard and DeMarcus Lawrence were both limited today and spent some time in rehab on the cords.

Tony Pollard and DeMarcus Lawrence getting in some work on the resistance cords today at the start of practice pic.twitter.com/eVp9v4oL88 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 22, 2021

The Cowboys might be getting a tight end weapon back in time for the playoffs. Blake Jarwin could begin work soon.

Cowboys are “hoping” TE Blake Jarwin (hip, injured reserve) will do on-field work next week or the week after, coach Mike McCarthy said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 22, 2021

The Cowboys had a couple of coaches go into COVID protocols, including defensive line coach Aden Durde. We sometimes forget to give credit to Durde who is getting maximum potential out of his defensive line now that he’s got healthy pieces.

The good news is that Osa Odighizuwa is back from quarantine, although Trysten Hill was still out.

Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa (COVID-19) is back in the building today. No additions to protocol. Aden Durde, special teams assistant Matt Daniels and DT Trysten Hill are quarantining away from team. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 22, 2021

The Cowboys also made moves with a couple of bottom-of-the-roster guys.