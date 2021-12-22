Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team, 2021 NFL Week 16

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to play against the Washington Football Team for the second time this season, the interesting wrinkle to the second matchup this year is that it is happening only two weeks after the first. Playing a division rival twice within three weeks is something that not too many fans are all thrilled about, but the NFL is going to schedule things how they see fit. However the schedule played itself out the Cowboys are winners of three in a row and looking to make it four by sweeping another division rival on the season the way that they did the New York Giants last week.

The NFC East is obviously a very historic division and the Cowboys can secure another division title with a win on Sunday (or perhaps even before). The pressure remains on Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, and the rest of the offense to start playing at the same level of the defense considering that Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Trevon Diggs, and all of the rest have been playing out of their minds through the winning streak. Dallas has generated four takeaways in each of their last three games, all wins by the club.

Washington will do their best to stand in Dallas’ way though although their best hasn’t been enough as of late. It is yet to be determined who will start at quarterback for WFT on Sunday night, and coming off of a short week Ron Rivera has quite a lot of work ahead of him.

Here's our stream for everything you need to know about it all.

