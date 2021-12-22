2022 Pro Bowl: The Dallas Cowboys officially have 5 Pro Bowlers

There are three weeks left in the 2021 NFL regular season and with things coming to a close it is time for certain things to start to happen. One of these things is the announcement of Pro Bowl players and as the Dallas Cowboys are, well, the Dallas Cowboys, they have a few players who have received the honor. What’s more than just being members of America’s Team this year the Cowboys have had a lot of success which always elevates the Pro Bowl type of hype.

It should come as no surprise that Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs were named to the NFC squad, they were the most obvious choices on the team; however, there were a couple of more Cowboys who made the list.

2021 Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowlers

Micah Parsons

Trevon Diggs

Zack Martin

Tyron Smith

Bryan Anger

Hopefully the Cowboys are not able to play in the Pro Bowl as a result of being in the Super Bowl, but obviously there is a long way to go before we get there. Still, though, it is nice recognition for players who have been doing so well this season.

