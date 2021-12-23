Dallas Cowboys have all of the ingredients to be a serious Super Bowl contender

The Dallas Cowboys looked like a Super Bowl-caliber team early on this year, and now with just three regular-season games to play they are starting to look even more like serious contenders. They have all of the ingredients on hand, meaning only the question that remains is whether or not they can combine them properly to create the desired end result.

The 2021 season has been somewhat of an odd one for the Cowboys. It’s almost a tale of two seasons. In the first half it was the offense propelling them to victory and in the second half that honor falls at the feet of Dan Quinn and his defense. If this team starts firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball, they’d be really dangerous in the playoffs.

Regardless of where the Cowboys end up landing in the playoff seeding, this is a team who has a roster that will rival any other team they could face in the postseason based on talent alone. Sadly though, this is also a team that has yet to play up to their talent level at any point this year. With three regular-season games to go though there’s still hope that can happen.

Take a second to think back at how impressive Dak Prescott and Company were during their six-game win streak earlier this year. Then take into account that they were doing that with some key players like Michael Gallup and La’el Collins missing multiple games. Just imagine what this unit can do when they’re all back in action, healthy, and firing on all cylinders.

If that happens, there’s probably not a team in the league who can keep pace with the Cowboys high-powered offense. But, considering their current struggles on the offensive side of the ball it could be nothing more than wishful thinking to believe they can make that kind of turnaround. Everything is in place for that to happen, though.

Dak Prescott looks like he could be starting to come around. Ezekiel Elliott is starting to get over his knee contusion that’s has hampered him for several weeks. And minus Tyron Smith, who should be healthy in time for the playoffs, all of the other starters are good to go. Things could actually be looking up for the Cowboys offensively.

Surprisingly enough, things probably couldn’t be better for the Cowboys defensively. Once DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, and Neville Gallimore returned from their injuries, the defense was back to full strength for the first time this year. With all of his weapons at his disposal, Dan Quinn has this unit playing an extremely high level right now.

With players like DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory rushing off the edge with Neville Gallimore, Trysten Hill, and Osa Odighizua applying pressure from the middle, opposing offensive coordinators now have a tough task of game planning for the Cowboys pass rush. And, that’s not even including the fearsome chess piece defender that is Micah Parsons.

Even on the back end of the defense things have suddenly starting to look up for the Cowboys. Trevon Diggs has been nothing short of phenomenal this year with his lead leaking 10 interceptions, but his counterparts Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis are stepping up their games as well. All in all, things probably couldn’t be better defensively.

Now, if the defense can maintain their consistent play and the offense can regain their former dominance from earlier in the season, the Dallas Cowboys could arguably be the most feared Super Bowl contender entering the postseason. Of course, all of that hinges on how well, or not, things progress moving forward. Fingers crossed everything starts coming together.