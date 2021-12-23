Cowboys vs. Football Team second injury report: Tyron Smith misses practice again

The Dallas Cowboys got a little bit of bad news today when it was announced that safety Malik Hooker and reserve running back JaQuan Hardy were both added to the COVID reserve list. There is a chance Hooker could still play on Sunday night, and he gave a small update on his status today.

And In Advance Thanks For Checking On Me Etc I’m Doing Good No Symptoms Or Nothing And Always Masked Up. So Hopefully Outta Protocol Soon — Malik Hooker (@MalikHooker24) December 23, 2021

As for the regular injury report, Tyron Smith is still not practicing as the Cowboys take it slow with his recovery from his ankle issue. It wouldn’t surprise anybody if Smith doesn’t play this Sunday night against Washington

Also Corey Clement was upgraded to full participation, which is good news now that JaQuan Hardy is in the protocols. Clement would represent a third running back and a special teams contributor.

Limited on Wednesday, Cowboys RB Corey Clement (toe) was upgraded to full participation in padded practice today. LT Tyron Smith (ankle) has yet to practice this week. Been no indication he will be available Sunday vs. Washington. https://t.co/0ZR02ISbSt — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 23, 2021

The Cowboys had a few guys who didn’t practice because of illness, but they don’t think they have COVID. As noted below, Trysten Hill is still in the protocol phase.