Cowboys vs. Football Team second injury report: Tyron Smith misses practice again

The latest on the health status of the Cowboys as they prepare for the Football Team.

By Dave Halprin
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys got a little bit of bad news today when it was announced that safety Malik Hooker and reserve running back JaQuan Hardy were both added to the COVID reserve list. There is a chance Hooker could still play on Sunday night, and he gave a small update on his status today.

As for the regular injury report, Tyron Smith is still not practicing as the Cowboys take it slow with his recovery from his ankle issue. It wouldn’t surprise anybody if Smith doesn’t play this Sunday night against Washington

Also Corey Clement was upgraded to full participation, which is good news now that JaQuan Hardy is in the protocols. Clement would represent a third running back and a special teams contributor.

The Cowboys had a few guys who didn’t practice because of illness, but they don’t think they have COVID. As noted below, Trysten Hill is still in the protocol phase.

