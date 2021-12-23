 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

TNF live discussion Week 16 (2021): 49ers at Titans

Week 16 in the NFL is here.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Tennessee Titans v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Week 16 starts now in the NFL with the 49ers and the Titans.

This is an open thread for game chat.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...