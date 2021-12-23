Cowboys safety Malik Hooker, running back JaQuan Hardy added to COVID reserve list

The Dallas Cowboys have been doing pretty well staying healthy the last few weeks as the NFL battles the latest outbreak of COVID. But it looks like they will be missing a couple of players when they host the Washington Football Team on Sunday night.

Safety Malik Hooker, who has been getting more playing time and producing on the field recently, was added to the COVID reserve list today. He could be back for the Sunday night game depending on his status and how he does with testing the next few days, but it looks unlikely.

Hooker just got his first interception of the year last week against the New York Giants. There is a possibility of Donovan Wilson returning from injured reserve this week, so that would help if Hooker can’t go.

The Cowboys also put reserve running back JaQuan Hardy on the COVID reserve list. Hardy had been called up the past two weeks with Tony Pollard's status being in doubt, but Pollard looked good in the game last week and has been practicing on a limited basis, so Hardy might not have seen action this week anyway.