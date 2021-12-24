NFL picks 2021: Week 16 Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team picks and analysis

The Dallas Cowboys come back home for a Week 16 clash with the Washington Football Team. Dallas is sporting a 10-4 record, and is now on a three-game winning streak. The Football Team stands at 6-8 on the season and fighting for a playoff spot, but the odds are slim.

Our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Cowboys as 10.5-point favorites against the Fightin’ Team. The line has remained pretty steady from earlier in the week. The folks over at FiveThirtyEight have the Cowboys at a 75% chance of winning, while ESPN has them at 75.1%.

You can follow the link here for the win percentages of every game for Week 16. You can also get a list of picks for all the games of Week 16 at this location.

As for the Cowboys game, let’s see what people are thinking.

CBS Sports Washington should have Taylor Heinicke back off the COVID list here. But this is a tough road game on a short week. That matters. The Cowboys haven’t played well on offense lately, but that will change in this one. Washington gets handled in big way by the Cowboys as Dak Prescott gets back on track. Pick: Cowboys 33, Washington 16

A win and a cover.

PFT MDS’s take: The Cowboys will win the NFC East regardless, but they’re jockeying for a playoff seed and they’ll take care of business against a Washington team that is clinging to its playoff life. MDS’s pick: Cowboys 24, Washington 17. Florio’s take: The Cowboys have sleepwalked their way to the No. 2 seed, thanks to a recently soft schedule. The soft schedule continues. Florio’s pick: Cowboys 34, Washington 24.

Two wins with no cover.

Pro Football Network The Cowboys have not been convincing recently, but they arguably do not have to be to defeat Washington this week. It was all looking comfortable for Dallas in these two teams’ previous matchup — until they fell apart a little later on. Unless the Cowboys give this game away, they should win by around two scores. Betting the spread on this game is tough because there is every chance that Washington scores late for the backdoor cover. This game feels like an ideal candidate to be included in a 6-point Week 16 teaser. Washington vs. Cowboys Prediction: Cowboys 26, Washington 20

We got a win prediction but not a cover.

Sporting News WFT and Dallas just played a couple weeks ago. The Cowboys handled that matchup well on the road, but almost let Washington right back into the game late. Coming off a short week, the Football Team, with no chance of winning the division anymore, will go through the motions with the limited offense facing a red-hot all-around defense. Dak Prescott uses this favorable matchup at home as a much-needed get-well tuneup. Pick: Cowboys win 33-14 and cover the spread.

A win and cover.