Cowboys vs. Football Team final injury report: Jourdan Lewis on COVID reserve

The final injury report for the Dallas Cowboys is pretty good, but they lost a couple of more players to the COVID reserve list.

Tyron Smith has been ruled out of the game on Sunday night versus the Washington Football Team. That is a surprise to no one as the Cowboys continue to be cautious with their left tackle with the playoffs approaching. Expect Terence Steele to see action in his place, with the possibility of Ty Nsekhe rotating.

Dallas lost its slot corner for the game as Jourdan Lewis has been added to the COVID reserve list.

The Cowboys are adding Jourdan Lewis and Simi Fehoko to the COVID list. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 24, 2021

With Lewis sidelined, we might finally get to see what rookie Kelvin Joseph can do. He would seem to be the logical choice to take Lewis’ snaps when the Cowboys aren’t employing three safeties.

Practice-squad RB JaQuan Hardy also tested positive on Thursday. With Jourdan Lewis unavailable, rookie CB Kelvin Joseph is likely to see larger role. So far, he’s played 14 snaps on defense compared to 127 on special teams. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 24, 2021

The Cowboys are healthy otherwise except for a questionable status for Israel Mukuamu who has a non-COVID illness. Tony Pollard didn’t get any injury designation so he is good to go.

The Football Team situation is below.