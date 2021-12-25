Cowboys vs. Football Team: Each team’s X-Factor player for Sunday

By all estimations, the Cowboys are well on their way to the division title. The Cowboys are head and shoulders the best team in the NFC East and before the Cowboys even kickoff Sunday night they may even be crowned division champs.

All that is well and good, and another goal the Cowboys can check off, but this team has much loftier goals than to just win the NFC East. The Cowboys are very much alive in all playoff seeding scenarios and every win counts toward getting the best seed possible heading into the new year. The Cowboys have the correct mindset to stay focused and take every game one at a time, and in the midst of that way of thinking is a chance to take down another hated rival in the process.

You can look at all three phases of both these teams and convincingly state that there is an X-Factor on all three units. However, these two individuals, one a Cowboy, one a member of the WFT, will have the biggest impact on Sunday’s game.

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and this Cowboys offense has been the topic of discussion for much of the last month. The Cowboys once potent offense has stalled a bit and has people around the league and Cowboys fans alike wondering what to believe? Is this offense more indicative of the pre-bye week production, or the offense that has reared its ugly head ever since the conclusion of the bye.

Ultimately, although not all the blame rests at the shoulders of #4, it is going to take big-time performances from QB1 to right the ship. With the playoffs coming down the tracks, this offense is running out of time to figure it out, and a good performance from Dak and the boys Sunday night will go a long way to this team reaching the goals they have set for themselves at the beginning of the year.

Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat is a high-motor, ultra-athletic defensive end that possesses game-wrecking ability. Sweat was not on the field in the Cowboys last matchup and his lack of presence was felt, unquestionably. There are not a ton of true playmakers on the Football Team’s defense but Sweat is absolutely that in every sense of the word.

This Cowboys offense is looking to get on track and string together some rhythm, however Sweat has the ability to cause nightmares for this Cowboys offense. The Cowboys tackles will need to be on their A game as any big play could change the momentum of the football game and breathe life into a team that is hanging on by a thread after a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. There is zero question that the Cowboys are the better, more talented team, but it is players like Montez Sweat that can change the complexion of a ball game and the Cowboys would be wise to be aware of his presence when he lines up Sunday night.