Christmas Day live discussion Week 16 (2021): Browns at Packers

The first of two NFL games for your Christmas Day.

By Dave Halprin
Green Bay Packers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

This Christmas Day present actually means something for Cowboys fans. A win by the Browns over the Packers would help Dallas get to the #1 seed.

This is an open thread for game chat.

