Christmas Day live discussion Week 16 (2021): Colts at Cardinals

The Colts and the Cardinals battle on Christmas.
This is an open thread for game chat.
More From Blogging The Boys
- Christmas Day live discussion Week 16 (2021): Browns at Packers
- 2021 NFL Week 16 Dallas Cowboys Fan Rooting Guide: The #1 seed is in reach, with a little help
- Cowboys vs. Football Team: Each team’s X-Factor player for Sunday
- Cowboys point/counterpoint: Offense is close to being fixed as Washington comes to town
- Cowboys news: Cowboys won’t be needing a Christmas miracle in 2021
- As the Cowboys near their season’s end, it’s time to sit back and enjoy the ride
Loading comments...