Cowboys vs. Football Team Week 16 (2021): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio and odds

The Dallas Cowboys have made the playoffs. That much we know. What we could know by the time the Cowboys face the Washington Football Team is whether they are NFC East champs. If things go their way, they could have already wrapped up the division. If not, then they could take care of that by beating the Football team on Sunday night.

The Cowboys are riding a three-game win streak and a dominant defense has led the way. With Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory terrorizing quarterbacks and Trevon Diggs turning into a turnover machine, the Cowboys are riding high on that side of the ball.

It is on the other side, the offensive side, where fans want to see the improvement. Dak Prescott has struggled, but so has the rest of the offense. Kellen Moore has yet to unlock the mystery as to why they are not the same unit they were in the first half of the season. This game offers up a chance to move in the right direction, building on the subtle offensive uptick from last week.

Cowboys vs. Football Team game info

Important links: Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: December 26th, 2021

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV channel: NBC

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Rod Woodson SIRIUS: 81 (Was.), 85 (Dal.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Was.), 225 (Dal.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 831 (Was.), 808 (Dal.), National (88)

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (Audio)| NBC Sports

Cowboys record: (10-4)

Football Team record: (6-8)

Odds (DraftKings Sportsbook): Dallas -10

Prediction: Cowboys 34 - Football Team 20

