 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cowboys vs. Football Team 2021 Week 16 game day live discussion

The Cowboys take on the Football Team in Week 16.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in three weeks, the Cowboys play the Football Team.

This is an open thread for game chat.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team, 2021 NFL Week 16

View all 16 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...