Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team: Tyron Smith is officially out

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team will serve as the nightcap for Week 16’s Sunday action and it will be a bit interesting as it is the second meeting between the two teams over the last three weeks.

Dallas emerged victorious on the road against the Football Team and even did so with Tony Pollard not in the fold. On that particular day the Cowboys did get Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore back though so there were a few reinforcements that finally made their return.

This week the Cowboys have really only had Tyron Smith as a question mark, but even that is its own situation that is difficult to predict. Their inactives are not exactly surprising, and while Washington had some questions about running back Antonio Gibson he is officially active.

Washington has dealt with a lot of roster turnover over the last couple of weeks thanks to players and staffers testing positive for COVID. They are still in the mix as far as the playoff picture in the NFC is considered, but even with a win tonight they would need a lot of help.

Let’s go ahead and end their season, shall we?