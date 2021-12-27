Cowboys vs. Football Team: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 16

A sleeping giant may have awoken Sunday night in Week 16 against the Washington Football Team. The Dallas Cowboys absolutely dominant 56-14 victory might have put the league on notice as to just how dangerous this team can be when they’re firing on all cylinders. It’s exactly kind of confidence booster they needed with the playoffs just weeks away.

The Cowboys obliterated the Football Team in prime time Sunday night, and it might have been their most impressive victory of the season. It was arguably their most complete game of the season, making identifying the good, bad, and ugly a little more challenging than it has been at just about any point this year. But, let’s give it a good old college try anyway.

THE GOOD - The offense is back Jack!

We didn’t see any of the issues that have been hampering the offense the past several weeks in the Week 16 matchup with the Washington Football Team. Instead, we got to witness just how dangerous this offensive unit can be when they are firing on all cylinders like they were earlier in the season. Dak Prescott was accurate with his throws, Zeke looked much more like his explosive self, the receivers were drop free, and even Terence Steele was gifted a TD on a trick play because of how well everything was working. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come with the playoffs just a few weeks away.

THE BAD - Was there any bad?

Honestly, the Dallas Cowboys played as close to a perfect game as possible Sunday night against the Washington Football Team. They were almost flawless in all three phases of the game. That means there really wasn’t any bad in Week 16, which is refreshing from what we’ve been seeing here recently. The only real negative to really consider is the few players who are out on the COVID list and Tyron Smith due to his ankle injury. However, that’s nothing more than nitpicking considering everybody should be good to go in the next few weeks, making the Cowboys one of the healthiest teams entering the playoffs.

THE UGLY - Opposing offenses are looking ugly against Cowboys defense

How fun and exciting has it been watching the Dallas Cowboys defense dominate opposing offenses the past several weeks? Dan Quinn has his defensive unit playing at an extremely confident level right now and it couldn’t be better timing with the playoffs just around the corner. If they can remain consistent with their play they might be one of the most feared defenses in the postseason. With players like Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Randy Gregory playing their best ball, the sky is the limit of what they can accomplish moving forward. After all, it is said defenses win championships.