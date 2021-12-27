Cowboys news: Dallas dominates the Football Team 56-14 on their way to 11-4

About as complete of a win as you will ever see by a team.

The Cowboys clinched the NFC East championship before they even kicked off against Washington, which won the title last season. For good measure, the Cowboys flexed their muscle against Washington, and the visitors disappeared quietly into the night as the home team celebrated with hats and T-shirts. The Cowboys first beat up and then beat down Washington, winning 56-14. It was the biggest win by Dallas in the series. The Cowboys’ biggest previous victory was a 35-point margin, which came in a 38-3 victory in 1993. It tied for the second-most points in team history behind the 59 points Dallas scored in the 1968 season opener against Detroit. The Cowboys moved to 11-4 and retained the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind Green Bay. Washington fell to 6-9 in losing its third consecutive game. This one came by an early knockout as the Cowboys led 21-0 in the first quarter, 42-7 at halftime and 49-7 in the third quarter when Dallas pulled many of its starters. Dak Prescott continued his dominance of Washington, passing for 330 yards and four touchdowns in less than three quarters of work. He threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, the most passing yards for a quarterback in the first half of a game this season.

Cowboys fans all got a chance to sit back, relax, and enjoy this one Sunday night.

That sound you hear is a dead body hitting the floor, after the Dallas Cowboys stole the entire soul of the Washington Football Team en route to using a 56-14 mauling of their division rival to leap to 11-4 on the season (and it was actually far worse than the final score would indicate). Those wondering if the Cowboys would take their foot off of the accelerator on Sunday night after having clinched the NFC East prior to kickoff were sadly mistaken, and in large part because head coach Mike McCarthy made sure his team understood there are bigger goals at hand, and the main one of appearing in the Super Bowl would be aided greatly by landing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With their demolition of WFT, the Cowboys remain in the No. 2 seat in the conference and just one game back of the top-seeded Green Bay Packers — allowing no margin for error for either in their final two regular season contests. For Washington, it’s a much different picture, as they lick their wounds and try to figure out how to end on a positive note this season, if they can. The Cowboys eviscerated Washington with surgical precision and all Ron Rivera and his bunch of unmerry men could do one day after Christmas was to start building their wish list for 2022, because Santa gave them a lump of coal in 2021. If this is the version of the Cowboys that enter the playoffs, watch out.

The division was sewn up even before kick off Sunday night.

ARLINGTON, Texas — In the last four days, the Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff spot and the NFC East title without even playing a single game. With the Tennessee Titans beating the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, the Cowboys clinched a wild-card berth in the playoffs, and with the Las Vegas Raiders beating the Denver Broncos on Sunday, they won the division title based on a strength-of-victory tiebreaker with the Philadelphia Eagles. And then with the Cowboys’ 56-14 blowout win over the Washington Football Team later Sunday night, they kept thier place as the No. 2 seed in the NFC with two games to play because of their conference record in a three-way tie with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys improved to 9-1 in the NFC with their win against Washington. If the Cowboys get into a two-way tie with the Buccaneers, they would lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with the defending Super Bowl champion based on the Week 1 loss.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke wasted no time challenging Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Trevon Diggs and Diggs was up for the challenge. Diggs intercepted Heinicke on Washington’s first play from scrimmage Sunday night on a deep pass down the right sideline. It was Diggs’ NFL-best 11th interception. Diggs tied Everson Walls’ 1981 Cowboys record with the interception. Walls attended the game and was introduced to the crowd moments before Diggs’ interception. Diggs has two games remaining against the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles to break the record.

With the division locked up, the Cowboys will be squarely focused on how they can improve their playoff seed moving forward.

The NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys completely dominated the Washington Football Team on “Sunday Night Football” to get us one day closer to the NFL playoffs. There were some developments in Week 16 as two NFC teams — Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cowboys — joined the Green Bay Packers as official champions of their respective divisions. The Kansas City Chiefs also claimed the AFC West title. And then there was the Bills earning a crucial Week 16 win over the New England Patriots, allowing Buffalo to take over the top spot in the AFC East. Anyway, here is a complete look at the NFL playoff standings with only Monday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins yet to be decided.

