Dallas Cowboys open as 3-point favorites against the Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys were able to put away the Washington Football Team for a huge win on Sunday, and now they’ll host the Arizona Cardinals as the battle for the top seed in the NFC continues. The Cowboys come into the game red-hot and the Cardinals are on a cold streak.

Dallas sits at 11-4 and have already secured their playoff berth as the NFC East champs. The Cardinals are also in the playoffs, but only as a wildcard so far as the Los Angeles Rams have overtaken them in the NFC West. The initial odds have the Cowboys as 3-point favorites for the game next Sunday, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys had an offensive awakening against the Football Team by scoring 56 points, but one touchdown came on a pick-six and the other on a blocked punt. Still 42 points by the offense is a full games work no matter how you slice it.

Dak Prescott was phenomenal in the game, and if he is truly having a return to form, the Cowboys are a very dangerous team. Arizona will tell us a lot about where this team is at on Sunday.