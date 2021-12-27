Dak Prescott does something versus Washington that no quarterback has ever done before

The Dallas Cowboys total destruction of the Washington Football Team was so monumental that several records fell for the Cowboys franchise, some other things happened that hadn’t happened in a long time, and one thing happened that had never happened before in an NFL game.

The big plays and unbelievable moments were coming at fans as if they were being sprayed out of a firehose. A touchdown pass here, a pick-six there, a blocked punt touchdown for good measure. It was madness.

The great Todd Archer does yeoman’s work in tallying up some of these things and putting them into perspective. We’re cribbing heavy from his work here, so click over and give him the credit.

Here are some of his notes:

The 56 points tied for the third most in a game in franchise history and the most in a regular-season game since 1980. The last time they scored more than 50 points in any game was in Super Bowl XXVII in 1992 against the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Trevon Diggs intercepted his 11th pass of the season, tying a team record set by Everson Walls in 1981, on Washington’s first snap. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence recorded the first touchdown of his career with a 40-yard interception return of a Tyler Heinicke pass to give the Cowboys a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Lawrence became the 17th different Cowboy to score a touchdown this season, the most to score in one season in team history.

He also notes that the game was the first time since 2012 that the Cowboys scored a touchdown in all three phases of the game - offense, defense and special teams. There was also the fact that not only was DeMarcus Lawrence the 17th Cowboys player to score a touchdown this year setting the franchise record, but that when Terence Steele scored on a pass, and Chauncey Golston scored on a blocked punt, they became the 18th and 19th Cowboys player to score a touchdown in 2021.

It was that touchdown pass to Terence Steele that set perhaps the most astounding record to come out of the game. According to Archer, the pass to Steele helped make Dak Prescott the first quarterback in NFL history to pull off this unusual feat.

Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to a running back (Ezekiel Elliott), tight end (Dalton Schultz), wide receiver (Amari Cooper) and offensive lineman (Terence Steele) in the same regular-season game.

What? It’s incredible that combination had never been done before in the history of this game. It was a huge night for Prescott, who looked as good as he ever has, and now he has this little piece of NFL history to his name.