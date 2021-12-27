Dak Watch Week 16 [video breakdown]: Improvements pay off for Cowboys offense

The breakout finally happened, and the payoff was enormous for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans.

After weeks of the offense seeming sluggish, and Dak Prescott facing questions about his health and the level of execution in the passing game, the Dallas Cowboys exploded on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Football Team. Dallas won going away, and Prescott and the offense looked much more like the unit we saw at the beginning of the season.

Prescott hit on 28 of 39 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns, and the passing game was as crisp as ever. It all culminated in a runaway win for the NFC East Champions by the score of 56-14. The defense and special teams kicked in, but Dak Prescott and the offense were special.

In this breakdown, we will dive into eight plays from Sunday night, looking at his mechanics, his reads, ball placement and more: