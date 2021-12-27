 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MNF live discussion Week 16 (2021): Dolphins at Saints

The cap on Week 16 in the NFL.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

One more game for the NFL in Week 16. The Dolphins and the Saints.

This is an open thread for game chat.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...