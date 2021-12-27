Trolling the Nation for Cowboys vs. Football Team: ‘They are getting crushed faster than I can get drunk’

First Quarter

Washington Screw draft position and screw Dallas. Let's play to win!

DuncanInDC | 20:18 EDT

Washington Our Super Bowl.

murtd1 | 20:20 EDT

Always.

Czechurself | 20:20 EDT

KICKOFF

Washington Everyone does the QB sneak except us.

Czechurself | 20:26 EDT

(11:39) DAL Punts

Washington Well, that’s a better start than two weeks ago.

John NC | 20:28 EDT

Washington Already better than 2 weeks ago.

COSSKINSFAN | 20:28 EDT

(11:33) T.Heinicke pass INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs

Washington Well there it is.

CartesianTheater | 20:30 EDT

Washington He tries so hard to throw the deep ball.

Scott Jennings | 20:30 EDT

Washington Well everyone who wants them to go deep on the first play...DAMN.

StillASkinsFan | 20:30 EDT

Washington Tough to compete against a guy that can see into your soul.

monroekelly21 | 20:31 EDT

Washington Who needs a 3-and-out when we can just go 1-and-done

CartesianTheater | 20:31 EDT

Washington Seriously, throw a 50:50 deep ball at the guy going for the season INT record.

MattInBrisVegas | 20:33 EDT

Eagles Trevon Diggs is good.

nononono | 20:34 EDT

Eagles It’s really gonna suck seeing that Diggs dude in Dallas for the next 30 years.

Kwahu | 20:35 EDT

He’s not actually good. He just gets tons of interceptions. There is a reason he is the most targeted corner in the league.

travisfulgoat | 20:45 EDT

You are an embarrassment to football. Go back to your mom's basement.

konaboy4 | 20:53 EDT

Washington The Defense will be gassed before the first quarter is over.

BillyBigBeer | 20:35 EDT

Washington Defense is already gasping.

BillyBigBeer | 20:36 EDT

(7:42) D.Prescott pass to E.Elliott for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

DAL 7 - WAS 0

Washington Dallas' game plan to go no huddle against all these new players is smart.

dg28 | 20:36 EDT

Washington Looks like a beat down coming.

shally | 20:40 EDT

(6:22) WAS Punts

Washington Y’all ready for a historic and embarrassing blowout?

Hooskins | 20:43 EDT

Washington This is going to be a long night.

kayersoze | 20:44 EDT

Washington Glad I’m at work this looks like a slaughter in the making.

Mm90 | 20:44 EDT

Washington Long night ahead.

1052skins | 20:45 EDT

Washington Worst part is, if they draft a QB in the first next year, that's just gonna give this coaching staff at least 2 more years.

bppjr | 20:46 EDT

Washington We're being outcoached - this game is gonna get ugly.

moeFla | 20:47 EDT

Washington Must be nice to have a QB who can throw on a line between the hashes.

moeFla | 20:48 EDT

Washington Dak is on pace for over 800 yards.

MattInBrisVegas | 20:48 EDT

Washington That was a serious hit to Lamb. Surprised he popped right back up.

CartesianTheater | 20:48 EDT

(3:14) D.Prescott pass to D.Schultz for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

DAL 14 - WAS 0

Washington Defense has given up almost 200 yards already.

Number87 | 20:51 EDT

Washington Well the WFT is good at coming from behind! Wait …

BillyBigBeer | 20:52 EDT

Washington Switching to Yellowstone. Done with season.

Discodc | 20:53 EDT

Washington 9.1/pass and 5/rush for Dallas. 157 yards in 12 minutes.

monroekelly21 | 20:54 EDT

Washington My goodness almost 200 yards in 12 min.

kayersoze | 20:54 EDT

Washington Dallas decided to spot us 15 yards.

Bill-in-Bangkok | 20:55 EDT

Washington Ok, here we go, and we starting at the 40 yard line.

kayersoze | 20:55 EDT

Steelers Freakin Cowboys are peaking at the right time

Polamolicules Dude | 20:57 EDT

(2:27) T.Heinicke pass INTERCEPTED by D.Lawrence. D.Lawrence for 40 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

DAL 21 - WAS 0

Washington Goodnight......

moeFla | 20:57 EDT

Washington WOW!

StillASkinsFan | 20:57 EDT

Washington What in the blue Hell is really going on.

Redskins21Life | 20:57 EDT

Early bed time, that's what.

B&G Beatdown | 20:58 EDT

Eagles Washington is getting embarrassed.

Fly Like An Eagle | 20:58 EDT

Washington This game should have been ‘flexed’ out of prime time. I really prefer to get my pain and embarrassment over with a little earlier in the day

JjacobyforHOF | 20:58 EDT

Washington Waited all day for this....shudda went to church, washed the cars, spit into the wind.

moeFla | 20:58 EDT

Worry not! Prayer definitely doesn't work with this team. Church would not have helped.

Klammer | 21:00 EDT

Eagles Wow… having Gregory, Parsons, and Lawrence makes them a dangerous pass rushing team.

TheDoctorisrealin | 20:59 EDT

Washington I predict final score: 54 -10.

kayersoze | 20:59 EDT

How do you expect us to score 10?

Bill-in-Bangkok | 20:59 EDT

All in the 4th quarter called garbage time.

kayersoze | 21:00 EDT

Eagles If #2 seed is on the line Dallas will be coming for the Eagles in that last game.

konaboy4 | 21:00 EDT

Washington They are getting crushed faster than I can get drunk. They can’t even lose properly.

bleednburgandy- | 21:00 EDT

Washington Just got home, turned on the game, watched a pick-6, and turned off the game. Merry Christmas.

WeiszGuy | 21:00 EDT

Washington Jeez...it's still just the first quarter?

Bill-in-Bangkok | 21:03 EDT

Steelers Ok fine I put on the stupid game and what do I see? The Steelers game all over again but this time they’re wearing red and gold jerseys.

RenoSteelersFan | 21:05 EDT

Washington If this was a fight they would stop it.