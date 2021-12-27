Trolling the Nation for Cowboys vs. Football Team: ‘They are getting crushed faster than I can get drunk’

The franchise with no name came to Dallas carrying their own benches, which must have been exhausting. How else do you explain the game being basically over by halftime?
And as sweet as a win against a formerly bitter rival is, it is so much sweeter when on Victory Monday you get to relive the agony and even utter despair of Washington fans watching their team crumble, with the occasional snide remark from other NFL fans thrown in for good measure.
So here’s your chance to relive Sunday’s prime time smackdown of a divisional rival via the comments made by NFL fans around the league while watching the game.
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|First Quarter
|Washington
|Screw draft position and screw Dallas. Let's play to win!
|DuncanInDC | 20:18 EDT
|Washington
|Our Super Bowl.
|murtd1 | 20:20 EDT
|Always.
|Czechurself | 20:20 EDT
|KICKOFF
|Washington
|Everyone does the QB sneak except us.
|Czechurself | 20:26 EDT
|(11:39) DAL Punts
|Washington
|Well, that’s a better start than two weeks ago.
|John NC | 20:28 EDT
|Washington
|Already better than 2 weeks ago.
|COSSKINSFAN | 20:28 EDT
|(11:33) T.Heinicke pass INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs
|Washington
|Well there it is.
|CartesianTheater | 20:30 EDT
|Washington
|He tries so hard to throw the deep ball.
|Scott Jennings | 20:30 EDT
|Washington
|Well everyone who wants them to go deep on the first play...DAMN.
|StillASkinsFan | 20:30 EDT
|Washington
|Tough to compete against a guy that can see into your soul.
|monroekelly21 | 20:31 EDT
|Washington
|Who needs a 3-and-out when we can just go 1-and-done
|CartesianTheater | 20:31 EDT
|Washington
|Seriously, throw a 50:50 deep ball at the guy going for the season INT record.
|MattInBrisVegas | 20:33 EDT
|Eagles
|Trevon Diggs is good.
|nononono | 20:34 EDT
|Eagles
|It’s really gonna suck seeing that Diggs dude in Dallas for the next 30 years.
|Kwahu | 20:35 EDT
|He’s not actually good. He just gets tons of interceptions. There is a reason he is the most targeted corner in the league.
|travisfulgoat | 20:45 EDT
|You are an embarrassment to football. Go back to your mom's basement.
|konaboy4 | 20:53 EDT
|Washington
|The Defense will be gassed before the first quarter is over.
|BillyBigBeer | 20:35 EDT
|Washington
|Defense is already gasping.
|BillyBigBeer | 20:36 EDT
|(7:42) D.Prescott pass to E.Elliott for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 7 - WAS 0
|Washington
|Dallas' game plan to go no huddle against all these new players is smart.
|dg28 | 20:36 EDT
|Washington
|Looks like a beat down coming.
|shally | 20:40 EDT
|(6:22) WAS Punts
|Washington
|Y’all ready for a historic and embarrassing blowout?
|Hooskins | 20:43 EDT
|Washington
|This is going to be a long night.
|kayersoze | 20:44 EDT
|Washington
|Glad I’m at work this looks like a slaughter in the making.
|Mm90 | 20:44 EDT
|Washington
|Long night ahead.
|1052skins | 20:45 EDT
|Washington
|Worst part is, if they draft a QB in the first next year, that's just gonna give this coaching staff at least 2 more years.
|bppjr | 20:46 EDT
|Washington
|We're being outcoached - this game is gonna get ugly.
|moeFla | 20:47 EDT
|Washington
|Must be nice to have a QB who can throw on a line between the hashes.
|moeFla | 20:48 EDT
|Washington
|Dak is on pace for over 800 yards.
|MattInBrisVegas | 20:48 EDT
|Washington
|That was a serious hit to Lamb. Surprised he popped right back up.
|CartesianTheater | 20:48 EDT
|(3:14) D.Prescott pass to D.Schultz for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 14 - WAS 0
|Washington
|Defense has given up almost 200 yards already.
|Number87 | 20:51 EDT
|Washington
|Well the WFT is good at coming from behind! Wait …
|BillyBigBeer | 20:52 EDT
|Washington
|Switching to Yellowstone. Done with season.
|Discodc | 20:53 EDT
|Washington
|9.1/pass and 5/rush for Dallas. 157 yards in 12 minutes.
|monroekelly21 | 20:54 EDT
|Washington
|My goodness almost 200 yards in 12 min.
|kayersoze | 20:54 EDT
|Washington
|Dallas decided to spot us 15 yards.
|Bill-in-Bangkok | 20:55 EDT
|Washington
|Ok, here we go, and we starting at the 40 yard line.
|kayersoze | 20:55 EDT
|Steelers
|Freakin Cowboys are peaking at the right time
|Polamolicules Dude | 20:57 EDT
|(2:27) T.Heinicke pass INTERCEPTED by D.Lawrence. D.Lawrence for 40 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 21 - WAS 0
|Washington
|Goodnight......
|moeFla | 20:57 EDT
|Washington
|WOW!
|StillASkinsFan | 20:57 EDT
|Washington
|What in the blue Hell is really going on.
|Redskins21Life | 20:57 EDT
|Early bed time, that's what.
|B&G Beatdown | 20:58 EDT
|Eagles
|Washington is getting embarrassed.
|Fly Like An Eagle | 20:58 EDT
|Washington
|This game should have been ‘flexed’ out of prime time. I really prefer to get my pain and embarrassment over with a little earlier in the day
|JjacobyforHOF | 20:58 EDT
|Washington
|Waited all day for this....shudda went to church, washed the cars, spit into the wind.
|moeFla | 20:58 EDT
|Worry not! Prayer definitely doesn't work with this team. Church would not have helped.
|Klammer | 21:00 EDT
|Eagles
|Wow… having Gregory, Parsons, and Lawrence makes them a dangerous pass rushing team.
|TheDoctorisrealin | 20:59 EDT
|Washington
|I predict final score: 54 -10.
|kayersoze | 20:59 EDT
|How do you expect us to score 10?
|Bill-in-Bangkok | 20:59 EDT
|All in the 4th quarter called garbage time.
|kayersoze | 21:00 EDT
|Eagles
|If #2 seed is on the line Dallas will be coming for the Eagles in that last game.
|konaboy4 | 21:00 EDT
|Washington
|They are getting crushed faster than I can get drunk. They can’t even lose properly.
|bleednburgandy- | 21:00 EDT
|Washington
|Just got home, turned on the game, watched a pick-6, and turned off the game. Merry Christmas.
|WeiszGuy | 21:00 EDT
|Washington
|Jeez...it's still just the first quarter?
|Bill-in-Bangkok | 21:03 EDT
|Steelers
|Ok fine I put on the stupid game and what do I see? The Steelers game all over again but this time they’re wearing red and gold jerseys.
|RenoSteelersFan | 21:05 EDT
|Washington
|If this was a fight they would stop it.
|Gary66 | 21:05 EDT
|Second Quarter
|Washington
|Cheers to whoever can watch this thing sober. I'm gonna be tanked by halftime at this rate.
|CartesianTheater | 21:08 EDT
|Steelers
|LOL. Collinsworth begging fans not to change the channel even though it's 21-0.
|Toronto Steeler Fan | 21:10 EDT
|(14:53) T.Heinicke pass to A.Gibson for 8 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 21 - WAS 7
|Washington
|TD yay.
|John NC | 21:10 EDT
|Washington
|Another TD and it is lights out, please stop them!
|kayersoze | 21:17 EDT
|Washington
|D giving up whatever Dallas wants.
|monroekelly21 | 21:17 EDT
|(10:40) E.Elliott left end for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 28 - WAS 7
|Washington
|The defense is in the same front play after play....easy to call against the same looks.
|moeFla | 21:18 EDT
|Washington
|After 13 seasons Ron will have only 3 seasons over 500?
|Gilchrist | 21:19 EDT
|Washington
|I was expecting this score at the END of the game...
|BillyBigBeer | 21:20 EDT
|Washington
|28-7 with 10 minutes to go in the half. UNACCEPTABLE.
|Czechurself | 21:20 EDT
|Washington
|I really freaking hate Dallas man.
|CartesianTheater | 21:20 EDT
|God hates Dallas but he hates us more.
|ShahShahS21T | 21:21 EDT
|Washington
|How do you get rid of an owner????
|Redstinkies | 21:21 EDT
|Washington
|Score here. Hold. Get ball back for second half…this is playing out perfectly.
|Teflong_Dong2 | 21:21 EDT
|You optimism is noble, but borders on insanity.
|BillyBigBeer | 21:22 EDT
|I’ll have what he’s having.
|John NC | 21:22 EDT
|Washington
|Allen punched Payne.
|monroekelly21 | 21:23 EDT
|Washington
|I don't want Allen and Payne fighting. That cannot end well.
|dg28 | 21:23 EDT
|Washington
|Wow. Wheels have fallen off and the hubs are throwing sparks.
|BillyBigBeer | 21:24 EDT
|Washington
|Holy crap. Team has completely fallen apart.
|Maroook! | 21:24 EDT
|Washington
|Wow, teammates truly fighting on National TV.
|murtd1 | 21:24 EDT
|Washington
|I like Dallas for exposing what frauds this team is.
|kilbyman | 21:25 EDT
|Washington
|Anyone pokes me in the forehead, xxxx is hitting the fan.
|Twice Thriced | 21:27 EDT
|Washington
|I really believe this team is an extension of Snyder. It's embarrassing.
|BillyBigBeer | 21:27 EDT
|Washington
|I'm not saying Heinicke is playing well. But he is getting harassed every play.
|TN1 | 21:28 EDT
|(6:37) WAS punts
|Washington
|What caused the fight?
|RepChar | 21:29 EDT
|They were arguing over the team name.
|Teflong_Dong2 | 21:30 EDT
|Washington
|Our team will be named the Armada, so …
|ShahShahS21T | 21:30 EDT
|Tonight it's the Titanic.
|BillyBigBeer | 21:31 EDT
|Armada is being torpedoed.
|1052skins | 21:31 EDT
|Washington
|Hm...we gotta get someone who plays QB like number 4 is right now.
|moeFla | 21:33 EDT
|Washington
|My goodness, here comes another score for Cowboys.
|kayersoze | 21:35 EDT
|Washington
|Ooof this is bad. Will people be fired??
|HTTRinSilverSpring | 21:35 EDT
|Washington
|MAKE IT STOP.
|John NC | 21:35 EDT
|Washington
|Sell the team, greasy hobbit!
|Maroook! | 21:36 EDT
|Washington
|What is Ron's game plan tonight?
|Gilchrist | 21:37 EDT
|No survivors
|Teflong_Dong2 | 21:37 EDT
|(2:31) D.Prescott pass to T.Steele for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 35 - WAS 7
|Washington
|Now they are just rubbing our noses in it.
|WestCoastHokie | 21:39 EDT
|Washington
|So that is a TD by a DL and and OL tonight for Dallas. Rubbing our noses in it now!
|StillASkinsFan | 21:39 EDT
|Washington
|Why do we have coaches? This just looks like a bunch of idiots in a school yard.
|kilbyman | 21:39 EDT
|Washington
|People talking like we were unprepared. Impossible, we brought our benches.
|COSSKINSFAN | 21:40 EDT
|Washington
|WFT loves to get embarrassed on National TV. It is a thing.
|HTTR4LIFE | 21:42 EDT
|Washington
|Dallas is just making fun of the miserable runt’s team now. Tackle eligible is just playing with us.
|Howdy0494 | 21:43 EDT
|Washington
|The disparity in talent on the field is glaring. Effort is not much better.
|Twice Thriced | 21:46 EDT
|(1:49) WAS punts
|Washington
|Dalllas wants to score so bad.
|kayersoze | 21:52 EDT
|Good for them. They want to rest starters in the second half so smart.
|HTTRinSilverSpring | 21:54 EDT
|Dolphins
|Well this game is a slaughter!
|daytonadolfan | 21:55 EDT
|Washington
|Dak throwing bombs up 35-7 with 20 seconds left in 1st half
|Maroook! | 21:55 EDT
|(0:05) D.Prescott pass short left to A.Cooper for 13 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 42 - WAS 7
|Washington
|We have given up 6 touchdowns in a half? How does that happen?
|WestCoastHokie | 21:58 EDT
|Washington
|Hi TTN!!!
|hitman477s | 21:58 EDT
|End of Half
|Washington
|Ron should quit at halftime.
|Mike Mann | 22:01 EDT
|Eagles
|If they’re smart they’ll rest their starters and get ready for AZ. Rams and GB both have to play desperate teams next week.
|phuckdallass | 22:02 EDT
|Washington
|Forfeit second half and tank Jerrah’s concession sales.
|Red_Pill | 22:02 EDT
|Washington
|Please make it stop!!!!!!
|Demj | 22:02 EDT
|Washington
|388 yards and 24 1st downs allowed...
|redskinbo | 22:02 EDT
|Washington
|Locker room cam please, show the fights.
|BucsgoHAM12 | 22:05 EDT
|Washington
|Merry Christmas, Dallas.
|WCoastskins | 22:12 EDT
|Third Quarter
|Raiders
|Bloodbath out in the Metroplex tonight.
|ScreamingOrc | 22:15 EDT
|(14:05) WAS Punts
|(12:05) DAL Punts
|Washington
|Cowboys not even playing now. Just kill me now.
|Bill-in-Bangkok | 22:23 EDT
|(10:28) WAS Punts
|Washington
|It feels like this game should be almost over but there is still 10 minutes left in the third.
|BRINGBACKTHENAME! | 22:29 EDT
|Washington
|Cowboys are trying to run out the clock.
|Bill-in-Bangkok | 22:31 EDT
|(8:14 ) DAL Punts
|Steelers
|Did Dan Snyder buy the Steeler play book?
|Les Norton | 22:33 EDT
|Washington
|Did Derrius Guice go to prison for his sexual assault?
|Teflong_Dong2 | 22:33 EDT
|Case dismissed.
|TAA33 | 22:34 EDT
|What!?? Sign him!
|Teflong_Dong2 | 22:34 EDT
|Eagles
|Really dumb that the Cowboys are leaving their starters in.
|WhatEvas | 22:37 EDT
|Gotta let Dak pile on those garbage time stats.
|HamMcVick12-5-7 | 22:42 EDT
|People like you have yammerd on for years Dak isn’t good and only puts up stats in garbage time. He’s the best QB in the division by a large margin.
|Be subpar for Ja'Marr | 23:30 EDT
|Every QB ends up with some garbage stats. But for some reason only Eagles fans obsess with Prescott’s garbage stats.
|GBAB1973 | 23:31 EDT
|(6:12) WAS punt is BLOCKED by C.Clement, RECOVERED by DAL-C.Golston, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 49 - WAS 7
|Washington
|Wow
|Mr C from Richmond | 22:39 EDT
|Washington
|LOL
|kilbyman | 22:39 EDT
|Washington
|I am out.
|WestCoastHokie | 22:39 EDT
|Washington
|You got to be ...I'm done, good night.
|essrand804 | 22:39 EDT
|Washington
|I'd rather spend a day in a small enclosed space with my own farts than continue to watch this.
|CartesianTheater | 22:44 EDT
|(2:19) 4th & 1: T.Heinicke pass incomplete. Turnover on downs
|Washington
|Just so you know, Dak did NOT have a perfect QB rating today. Mission accomplished!
|Klammer | 22:50 EDT
|Washington
|There’s still a quarter to go…holy crap…honestly thought it was the 4th.
|KCPhoenix_11 | 22:52 EDT
|(0:53) C.Rush pass short right to M.Turner to WAS 14 for 61 yards
|Washington
|That is just demoralizing.
|dg28 | 22:52 EDT
|Washington
|I'm just laughing now.
|Bill-in-Bangkok | 22:52 EDT
|Washington
|Video game style.
|kayersoze | 22:54 EDT
|Washington
|The Embarrassments.
|1052skins | 22:54 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|Eagles
|Coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Washington is ready for their upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Cowboys. When a reporter informed the game was played tonight, Rivera replied, "Wait, what?"
|Varjak76 | 22:55 EDT
|Was this for reals or a joke?
|Revenge of Weapon X | 22:59 EDT
|56-14 tells me it wasn't a joke.
|grantspectations | 00:41 EDT
|Washington
|I’m a Chiefs fan and I’m embarrassed for you guys.
|ReggyReg | 22:55 EDT
|(14:16) C.Rush pass to M.Turner for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 56 - WAS 7
|Washington
|After the season Ron Rivera should be returned to Easter Island.
|MattInBrisVegas | 22:59 EDT
|Washington
|DAMN..."A walkover" says Al Micheals and he isn't wrong
|StillASkinsFan | 23:01 EDT
|(11:39) WAS Punts
|Lions
|Dallas is putting Washington out to pasture tonight, up 56-7 in the 4th Quarter.
|whatevergong82 | 23:04 EDT
|Washington
|We spent 4 first round picks on this D-line and yet it sucks. Young, Payne, Allen, and Sweat.
|Sebastian75 | 23:05 EDT
|Washington
|2 years to pick a name. Changing the culture. Yup that losing loser culture has sure changed.
|HTTRinSilverSpring | 23:05 EDT
|Washington
|I love how hyped up Parsons is btw. Guy is running straight to the QB unblocked and yet he's getting praised nonstop, lol. Every sack he's getting he's running free to the QB.
|Sebastian75 | 23:14 EDT
|Worst take of the year right here.
|realfanandairman | 23:54 EDT
|Washington
|Dallas is bored
|kayersoze | 23:18 EDT
|(9:56) DAL Punts
|(2:46) K.Allen pass to J.Bates. TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 56 - WAS 14
|Washington
|The NFL feels bad for us, lol. We got a free TD, lol.
|kayersoze | 23:20 EDT
|Washington
|Dallas trying to be nice now and give us points.
|Gilchrist | 23:20 EDT
|Washington
|I have two Cowboys fans in my office and they were not as nasty two weeks ago as normal. I think they feel sorry for us. That pisses me off more than their arrogance.
|TN1 | 23:24 EDT
|Washington
|The factory of sadness...... See you next week.
|Mr C from Richmond | 23:29 EDT
Loading comments...