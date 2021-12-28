Jaguars request permission to speak to Cowboys coordinators Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn about head coach

With everything, there is inevitably a downside. With the Cowboys success this season, teams are starting to look at the coaches that have played a part in that success and are tempted to hire them.

Most Cowboys fans have known the day would come when another team would want to talk to either offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, or defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, about their head coaching position. That day is here. And the same team wants to talk to both.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer a few weeks ago and are looking for a new leader for their franchise. Moore and Quinn are possible targets.

Jaguars have requested permission to interview both Cowboys coordinators, DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

The Jaguars are looking at other candidates, too. They have requested permission to speak with both Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson is also reportedly a candidate.

The Cowboys success this year will have teams trying to raid coaches, and players once the offseason begins. For now, everybody just needs to keep their heads down and keep working.