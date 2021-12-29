Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, 2021 NFL Week 17

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 17 as Dallas hosts Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys have won four games in a row and, if their last performance is any indication, have no intentions of slowing down. Last week was arguably the most dominant Cowboys win in several years as they made quick business of the Washington Football Team. Up next is a date against the Arizona Cardinals where Dallas looks to further their quest for the top seed in the NFC while Arizona is trying to win a game for the first time in a month.

Dak Prescott is coming off of NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors and looks to be clicking on all cylinders with his offensive arsenal of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, and perhaps even Terence Steele. DeMarcus Lawrence also scored during last week’s festivities so perhaps Randy Gregory, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, or some other defender will be looking to match that defensive effort.

Nobody expected the Cardinals to be underdogs in this game back in November, but the NFL is a funny thing. Kyler Murray was once thought to be the MVP of this season and he is looking to add to his undefeated streak while playing in AT&T Stadium (high school and college).

Here's our stream for everything you need to know about it all.

